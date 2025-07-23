All 8 Actors Who’ve Played Captain James T. Kirk In Star Trek

Captain James T. Kirk is undeniably one of the most legendary leaders in sci-fi, and Star Trek‘s original starship captain continues to impact the franchise across every era. Whether you were first introduced to him through Star Trek: The Original Series, J.J. Abrams’ reboots, or the more recent Strange New Worlds, there’s no denying the character’s staying power. And while William Shatner may always be Kirk number one in the canon, he’s far from the only actor to have stepped into the gold command tunic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Across six decades of Star Trek, eight different actors have played some version of the captain, from major Hollywood stars to the fringe players of the final frontier. We’ve compiled a list of each and every one of them, including a few names that might surprise even hardcore Trekkies.

1) William Shatner: The Original Captain Kirk

When you think of Captain Kirk, an image of the iconic William Shatner probably pops into your head. As the original commander of the USS Enterprise, Shatner defined the role with charisma, charm, and a penchant for ripped shirts. First appearing in The Original Series in 1966, Shatner’s Kirk commanded the bridge across three seasons, seven feature films, and even an animated series.

To this day, Shatner’s performance remains the definitive portrayal for many, blending 1960s machismo with bursts of philosophical reflection and moral conviction. Shatner was so popular that Paramount executives even hired him to direct Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, although many, including Shatner himself, think he probably should have stuck with acting. His last chronological appearance as Kirk is his death on Veridian III in Generations, although fans still debate whether his fate might be undone in some future Trek storyline.

2) Chris Pine: The Kelvin Timeline’s Kirk

In J.J. Abrams’ rebooted Star Trek films, Chris Pine took on the role of a younger, brasher Kirk from an alternate timeline dubbed the Kelvin Timeline. Pine’s 2009 portrayal in Star Trek, as well as his subsequent appearances in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, captured the spirit of Shatner’s Kirk while modernizing it for a new generation.

Pine’s version of Kirk leaned into recklessness, with his arc charting a shift from rebellious cadet to mature, self-sacrificing leader. Though the future of the Kelvin movies is muddy, Pine’s Kirk remains a fan-favorite version of the character, especially among newer generations of Trek fans.

3) Paul Wesley: A New Face in Strange New Worlds

Paramount’s 2022 series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds introduced a surprising new Kirk in the form of Paul Wesley, previously known for his role in The Vampire Diaries. The latest live-action Kirk debuted in Season 1’s finale, “A Quality of Mercy,” an episode that reimagined the TOS classic “Balance of Terror” through a different timeline, giving fans a glimpse of an alternate Kirk.

Wesley returned in Season 2 in a more grounded capacity, playing the real (Prime Timeline) Kirk in several episodes, including “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” which showed a more human, pre-Enterprise side of the captain-to-be. Wesley has described his approach as understated, aiming to show Kirk’s intellect and curiosity as much as his swagger.

4) Sandra Smith: The Body Swap in “Turnabout Intruder”

One of the most unlikely turns as Kirk came from actor Sandra Smith, who appeared as Dr. Janice Lester in the infamous TOS series finale, “Turnabout Intruder.” In the episode, Lester, a scientist and Kirk’s former lover, uses an alien life-energy transfer device to swap bodies with the Captain, allowing her to take command of the Enterprise. As a result, Smith plays a version of Kirk, inhabited by his consciousness, for the bulk of the episode.

Though the gender politics of the episode remain controversial, Smith’s performance was widely praised for its nuanced and spot-on portrait of Shatner’s Kirk. It’s a unique credit in Star Trek history that technically makes Smith the first and only woman to portray James T. Kirk on screen.

5) Jimmy Bennett: An Even Younger Kirk in Star Trek (2009)

Before Chris Pine stepped into the captain’s chair, twelve-year-old child actor Jimmy Bennett portrayed Kirk as the rebellious Iowa farm boy in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek. Appearing in the film’s early scenes, Bennett’s brief role showed a young James racing a stolen Corvette and yelling into the wind, setting the tone for the hot-headed hero he would become.

Although it was a brief appearance, Bennett’s performance helped us understand Kirk on a deeper level and raised the emotional stakes of the Kelvin Timeline’s origin story.

6) Vic Mignogna: Fan-Film Hero in Star Trek Continues

Another surprise on the list comes from the acclaimed fan series Star Trek Continues, in which actor Vic Mignogna took on the role of Kirk in a loving continuation of the original show’s legacy. The webseries was praised for its production value and faithfulness to the TOS aesthetic, down to the lighting, camera work, and dialogue rhythms.

Mignogna’s take echoed Shatner’s cadences and mannerisms, creating an immersive experience that, to many Trekkies, felt like the TOS Season 4 they never got. While unofficial, the show earned significant respect from fans.

7) James Cawley: Kirk in Star Trek: New Voyages

Another major fan production, Star Trek: New Voyages (also known as Phase II), featured James Cawley in the role of Captain Kirk. A professional Elvis impersonator turned Trekkie, Cawley starred in the early episodes and even poured his personal resources into recreating the Enterprise.

His attention to detail extended to set design, props, and costumes, all built using original blueprints and studio specs. Cawley eventually stepped down from the captain’s chair to focus on producing. Episodes like “World Enough and Time” (featuring George Takei) brought notable Trek alumni into the project and earned praise from fans, as well as from CBS.

8) Brian Goss: Another New Voyages Kirk

After Cawley stepped away from the role, Brian Goss took over as Captain Kirk in the final episodes of Star Trek: New Voyages. While Goss had less screen time, he continued the tradition of honoring the original series through meticulous attention to detail and storytelling fidelity.

His performance helped wrap up one of the longest-running Star Trek fan projects of all time with grace and authenticity, earning praise from the fanbase for carrying the torch.

Catch Star Trek: The Original Series and other official Star Trek titles streaming on Paramount+.

Which Kirk is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!