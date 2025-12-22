Everything Star Wars Canon Has Revealed About the Origin of the Jedi & the Sith

For decades, orings of the Jedi Order and their ancient enemies, the Sith, were rather murky. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2014, the decades worth of Star Wars stories describing the history of these legendary figures became part of the unoffical “Legends” continutity, as anything outside of the original trilogy, prequels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series was no longer considered canon. However, the post 2014 Star Wars lore has begun meticulously peeling back the layers of history once again to reveal a more nuanced and spiritual take on the Jedi and Sith. From the oceanic isolation of Ahch-To to the scorched ruins of Moraband, fans now understand that the Jedi did not begin as a rigid military organization as seen in the prequels and The Clone Wars, but as seekers of balance in a galaxy filled with turmoil. Conversely, the Sith were not an alien species, but a splinter group born from ideological differences and a desperate hunger for individuality. This evolution from a singular path of the Force into two warring philosophies defined the galaxy for millennia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From ancient mosaics, to sacred texts, and forgotten world-temples, Star Wars as a whole finally is piecing together the timeline of how the guardians of peace and the masters of the dark side became what we know them as today.

7) Malachor and Its Ties to a Sith-Jedi Battle

The tragedy of Malachor represents one of the most violent clashes in the early history of the two factions. Thousands of years ago, a massive conflict known as the Great Scourge occurred on the dark planet seen in Star Wars Rebels, where a Sith superweapon was activated during a battle against the Jedi. The result was instantaneous petrification of every living being on the surface, leaving behind a haunting graveyard of frozen ash.

This devestating massacre is an example of the Sith’s ancient tendency to turn the Force into a tool of mass destruction. The hidden Sith temple on Malachor wasn’t just a place of worship; it was a functional fortress powered by a giant kyber crystal. It reveals that the Sith origins were deeply intertwined with military technology, contrasting sharply with the Jedi’s focus on natural balance and spiritual meditation during their early years.

6) The World Between Worlds

Deep within the hidden Jedi Temple on Lothal lies a gateway to the World Between Worlds, a mystical plane of the Force that exists outside of time and space. This realm reveals that the earliest Jedi had a deeo understanding of the Force’s cosmic architecture in a way that was lost over the centuries. The World Between Worlds is essentially a collection of pathways and windows that connect all moments in history, proving the Force is a singular, timeless entity beyond physical limits. Years after Ahsoka’s legendary fight with Vader on Malachor, Ezra Bridger was able to use a window into that very fight to pull Ahsoka Tano out of that moment, saving her life and effectively bringing her into the future.

The murals guarding this gateway depict the Mortis gods—the Father, Son, and Daughter—who are the ultimate symbols of balance (Father), darkness (Son), and light (Daughter). Their presence in Jedi architecture on Lothal suggests that the Order’s founders were originally attuned to the Mortis Gods, but the figures had been forgotten over time until Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka encounter them in The Clone Wars. This ancient knowledge implies that the Jedi began by studying the very fabric of reality before becoming political peacekeepers.

5) The Prime Jedi and the Balance of Ahch-To

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Long before the Republic, the first Jedi—the Prime Jedi—founded the Order on the remote planet of Ahch-To. Modern canon depicts this figure not as a warrior, but as a meditator represented in a mosaic of light and dark stone. This suggests that the earliest practitioners viewed the Force as a dualistic whole instead of light side versus dark side, seeking a state of harmony rather than the absolute rejection of the dark side seen later. This theory is backed up by the books in the High Republic Publishing Initiative that focus on a few revered Jedi who also draw on the dark side for good.

The first temple was built around a foundational point of natural elements, furthering the idea of a connection to the living galaxy. Unlike the spires of Coruscant, these origins were deeply rooted in the physical environment, similar to “the Living Force” Qui-Gon Jinn revered. The Sacred Jedi Texts that Luke Skywalker recovered on Ahch-To confirm that these early Jedi focused on the “tides” of the Force, long before the Code became a formalized set of laws governing how a Jedi should act.

4) The Hundred-Year Darkness and the Great Schism

The Sith did not appear out of thin air; they were born from the Jedi Order itself. Canon refers to a pivotal event known as the Hundred-Year Darkness, where a rogue Jedi began experimenting with the dark side. The Jedi believed that true power came from harnessing one’s emotions rather than suppressing them, leading to a ideological clash that divided Force-users into factions forever.

This schism wasn’t just a philosophical debate; it was a century-long war that reshaped the galaxy. The dissenting Jedi were eventually exiled, fleeing to worlds where they could refine their dark side powers away from the Jedi Council. This era marked the transition of the Sith from a mere misguided group of rebels into a distinct cult with its own rituals, hierarchy, and a burning hatred for their former brothers.

3) The Rise of the Sith Empire on Moraband

Following their exile, the dark side practitioners established their seat of power on the desolate world of Moraband. It was here that the banish Jedi eventually grew into the Sith, building massive tombs and shrines that acted as conduits for dark energy. This era saw the Sith move away from Jedi traditions entirely, embracing a culture of conquest, magic (as seen with the Nightsisters), and the desire of individual power through the corruption of the Force.

Moraband was the spiritual heart of the Sith for generations. The ruins, discovered centuries later, reveal a civilization built on the backs of the weak, where the strongest ruled through fear. By the time the Sith were fully established, they had abandoned the Jedi ideal of maintaining balance in favor of total galactic domination.

2) The Construction of the Coruscant Temple Over a Sith Shrine

One of the most chilling revelations in canon is that the Jedi Temple on Coruscant was built on an ancient Sith shrine. Thousands of years ago, the Sith occupied the planet, creating a temple over a natural dark side rift. When the Jedi eventually reclaimed Coruscant, they chose to build their own sanctuary directly over the site to contain the dark energy radiating from beneath.

This decision ultimately proved to be a disaster. Over centuries, the darkness of the buried Sith shrine slowly rose from the depths, clouding the minds of the Jedi High Council and masking Darth Sidious’ identity and entire existence. This physical overlap of Jedi and Sith temples symbolizes the cyclical nature of the Jedi and Sith, showing how their origins were literally stacked on top of one another for millennia.

1) A More Detailed Explanation For Force Spirits and Immortality

As the Jedi and Sith evolved, their origins dictated their final goal: conquering death. The Jedi eventually learned that selflessness was the key to retaining one’s consciousness after passing into the Cosmic Force. This “Force Spirit” technique was an ancient secret rediscovered by Qui-Gon Jinn, echoing the original Jedi belief that one must surrender the self to become part of the eternal whole to achieve a peaceful immortality.

However, Sith origins relating to immortality are rooted in the desperate need to preserve one’s ego. Since they could not become Force Spirits through selflessness, they turned to “Essence Transfer” and dark science to bind their souls to objects or clone bodies. This core difference—letting go versus holding on—originated at the very birth of both sects and remains the defining line between the Jedi’s light and the Sith’s eternal darkness.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!