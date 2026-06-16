Netflix’s 10 Most Criminally Cancelled Series, Ranked By How Much They Hurt

Netflix has sparked big feelings with many of its cancellations, but some of them have felt more criminal than others. Despite how expected cancellations have become in the streaming era, it’s never pleasant when a beloved show meets an abrupt end. Yet some cancelled series sting more than others, and the worst ones continue to frustrate fans years after the ax comes down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re certainly not over these Netflix cancellations, though some of them feel more unjust than others. The beloved sci-fi and fantasy shows at the bottom at least got some closure, but several titles deserved longer runs — and left everyone wondering what could have been.

10) Sense8

Image Courtesy of Netflix

It’s been nearly a decade since Sense8 was cancelled in 2017, but the sci-fi series remains one of the most commonly cited examples of Netflix shows that deserved better. Sense8 didn’t have the massive viewership of some Netflix originals, but it accumulated a cult following that rallied behind it after its fate was announced. This show about eight mysteriously connected strangers clearly resonated, and the fan campaigns worked: Sense8 got a two-hour film to properly tie up loose ends.

The fact that it’s one of the rare shows to actually get closure following a cancellation ranks it lower on this list. However, there’s no denying that Sense8 could’ve done a lot more if its run hadn’t been cut short. Co-creator J. Michael Straczynski even indicated there was a five-year plan (via Collider). It’s still frustrating we never got to see it, and the quality of the first two outings makes us confident that future episodes would’ve been just as impressive.

9) Warrior Nun

Image via Netflix

Another Netflix original with a dedicated following that didn’t grow enough to warrant more seasons was Warrior Nun. The fantasy series got attention after its 2020 release, drawing subscribers in with its charmingly relatable lead, who finds herself swept into a war between an order of deadly nuns and the forces of Hell. The kickass heroines and unique premise were apparently enough to warrant a Season 2, but Warrior Nun‘s return in 2022 didn’t go how fans hoped. Despite near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics and audiences, Warrior Nun was cancelled rather than renewed for Season 3.

Like Sense8, Warrior Nun‘s fate sparked a great deal of backlash, and fan campaigns to save the series cropped up online. Also similar to Sense8, it was announced that Warrior Nun would live on in a new format: as a movie trilogy. Unfortunately, that has yet to materialize, making its cancellation more of a bummer than the sci-fi show’s. Fortunately, Warrior Nun‘s ending technically works as a series conclusion — even if we’d have liked to see a more positive ending for Ava and Beatrice.

8) Lockwood & Co.

With Lockwood & Co. being based on a five-book series, it’s pretty disappointing that the Netflix adaptation only got a single season. Such is the risk of bringing fantasy and sci-fi stories to the screen, but the 2023 show had quite a bit of potential. It would’ve been satisfying to see it further find its footing in Season 2, but that wasn’t in the cards. Lockwood & Co. followed a trio of teens as they hunted spirits in London, and the charming concept benefited from strong execution. Following its well-received first outing — it snagged a 100% from critics and 94% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes — it had a solid foundation to build on.

Unfortunately, it never got the chance, as Netflix cancelled Lockwood & Co. just a few months after its release. Per Variety, viewership wasn’t where it needed to be to justify more episodes. Like many other cancelled Netflix series with dedicated audiences, Lockwood & Co. fans attempted to save it. Their campaigns didn’t sway the streamer, though, so Season 1’s finale really was the end. Considering it left story threads open, and was finally getting to the good reveals, its fate hurt. Fortunately, its fidelity to the books means fans can at least get answers there.

7) The Society

Another Netflix original cut short at one season was The Society, and the series ended on a much worse cliffhanger than Lockwood & Co. — hence why it ranks just a bit higher on the disappointment scale. The Society kicked off with a premise that left viewers desperate for answers: it saw high school students arriving home from a field trip, only to discover that everyone in their town had disappeared. This left them to fend for themselves, which was interesting on its own. Yet the central concept also had the intrigue of many great mystery-box shows, even if it didn’t blow up as much as Lost or From.

And tragically, the show’s popularity, or lack thereof, wasn’t the reason it was cancelled. Netflix originally renewed it for Season 2. The Society was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic (via Deadline), as its initial batch of episodes came out in 2019, right before production shutdowns and delays demolished many series’ chances of continuing. The Society ended on a maddening cliffhanger, too. This made the streamer’s choice to undo its Season 2 renewal aggravating on multiple levels.

6) Shadow and Bone

Image via Netflix

Shadow and Bone could’ve kickstarted a major fantasy franchise for Netflix, but its potential was cut short after just two seasons. The fantasy series, which was based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse books, was easily one of the most promising additions to the genre post-Game of Thrones. Netflix clearly poured a sizable budget into adapting the author’s world, and the creators were passionate about bringing it to life. On top of that, it had a near-perfect cast that felt like catching lightning in a bottle.

And Shadow and Bone Season 1 mostly lived up to expectations, but Season 2 proved a more questionable approach to the books. It wasn’t as well received, and apparently, Netflix didn’t deem it worthwhile compared to the investment put in. Shadow and Bone‘s cancellation continues to sting, and it’s for multiple reasons. For one, the series itself deserved a better resolution. Season 2’s ending made changes to the books, so we’ll never know what becomes of these versions of the characters. On top of that, the show’s fate resulted in Eric Heisserer’s planned Six of Crows spinoff never getting made. That would’ve been a great addition to the fantasy TV landscape. The fact that we’re two great shows down made this cancellation extra devastating.

5) 1899

With Dark getting a full, three-season run on Netflix — and maintaining its strong reputation from beginning to end — Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s later series felt certain to succeed. 1899 presented subscribers with yet another gripping sci-fi mystery, proving the duo’s knack for hooking us and keeping us seated. Sadly, 1899 didn’t get renewed for Season 2, despite its generally positive reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). The show’s cancellation sparked significant outrage, as its first outing ended on a major cliffhanger.

The fact that bo Odar admitted on Instagram that there were plans for Seasons 2 and 3 made 1899‘s unresolved ending that much more frustrating. And the knowledge that Dark stuck the landing left many fans feeling robbed of a mind-blowing story. 1899 would’ve likely followed a somewhat similar trajectory, but given the show’s fate, we’ll never know where this bizarre story was headed. Its mysteries and obvious potential land it among Netflix’s most painful cancellations, though several longer-running and more recognizable series take the top four spots.

4) Santa Clarita Diet

Image courtesy of Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet made it to three seasons before being cancelled — something most of the shows on this list cannot claim — but its unexpected end wasn’t any less depressing for it. The horror-comedy was one of Netflix’s most underrated originals, but it had a cult following that appreciated its unconventional zombie story. With Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore at the center, the show arguably should’ve been bigger. It certainly should’ve gotten the chance to see its five-season plan through to the end, but its cancellation in 2019 prevented that from happening (via TV Guide).

The standout cast, fun concept, and clear passion poured into Santa Clarita Diet all made its cancellation a serious bummer. However, what ranks it so high on this list is the cliffhanger it left off on. It would have changed the dynamic between Joel and Sheila significantly heading into the back-half of the show, and it would have made it even more fun. Alas, even fan campaigns couldn’t convince Netflix to give it another go. And the fact that there are few shows like Santa Clarita Diet makes the gaping hole in our hearts (and watchlists) even sadder.

3) GLOW

Netflix’s GLOW never reached the heights of the streamer’s biggest blockbuster hits, but the series was highly acclaimed and groundbreaking. Its premise, which saw two actresses and former friends in the 1980s being cast in the same Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling project, was equal parts fun and distinct. It’s no wonder it drew attention, and it helped that Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin brought their all to the series. In general, the show’s cast was diverse and impressive, and the creators weren’t afraid to tackle tough topics despite the series being part comedy.

It may come as a surprise that GLOW was even cancelled, but it wasn’t due to anything the show did or didn’t do. It was initially renewed for Season 4, which was planned as its final outing. However, that decision was reversed, and the series was axed in 2020 (via Deadline). It was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made its fate hurt even more. It had nothing to do with the series’ quality, and all it needed was a single season to wrap things up. Its end sparked outrage from fans, and to be fair, this was a sad way for such an incredible show to go.

2) The OA

Image via Netflix

Whenever the topic of Netflix cancellations comes up, The OA is among the most mentioned titles — and that’s because fans still aren’t over the cult classic’s fate, even seven years later. The OA was cancelled after two seasons on the streamer, despite positive reviews and a five-season plan from the creators. It’s likely The OA was too much of a cult hit for the streamer to justify expensing it, but the dedication of both its audience, creators, and stars speaks volumes about its quality. As recently as last year, Jason Isaacs told Collider that the creators and cast are eager to return should the series ever get a second shot at life.

The commitment to the story made The OA‘s cancellation hit that much harder, as the creators likely had some great turns in store for us. Season 2 also concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate for a continuation that brought more answers. Perhaps one day we’ll get them on-screen. Isaacs comments offer more hope than we have for any of the other series on this list.

1) Mindhunter

The most perplexing and frustrating Netflix cancellation of all time had to be Mindhunter‘s, as the crime thriller was just that good — and would’ve been counted as a success if it wasn’t for its budget. The series had a dedicated audience, and reviews for both of its seasons were overwhelmingly positive (via Rotten Tomatoes). The show’s approach to criminal investigations was impressive, prioritizing the psychological elements over cheap thrills. Many of its cases were based in reality, and while that could’ve come off poorly, Mindhunter did an exceptional job fictionalizing real events.

David Fincher brought his signature style to the show, and he had a five-season plan for it. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to see that through. Netflix cancelled Mindhunter after Season 2, and according to Fincher, Season 3 wasn’t green-lit because of how much the series cost to make (via Vulture). Looking at its quality, the budget paid off, but clearly not enough to warrant more episodes. Mindhunter could’ve been one of the best crime series of all time had it continued, and it’s easily Netflix’s most gutting cancellation.

What Netflix cancellation hurt you the most? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!