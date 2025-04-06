This Is Still Game of Thrones’ Best Romance (And It’s Not Close)

Game of Thrones didn’t provide a ton of genuine romance throughout its eight-season run on HBO, but one love story triumphs over all the others. The TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s currently unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire book series fixates on many arranged marriages in Westeros, such as Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). These uninspiring pairings take a backseat to more emotionally resonant couples like Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray), Robb (Richard Madden) and Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin), and Ned (Sean Bean) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley).

Other romances, such as Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), had the potential to be great, but are far too rushed in Game of Thrones‘ later seasons. On the flip side, despite existing among the series’ longest lasting couples, Cersei and her brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) certainly are not worth rooting for. Evidently, it’s difficult to pinpoint a Game of Thrones romance that’s pivotal to the story and feels like a true match made in heaven. Only Jon and Ygritte (Rose Leslie) can fill that void, as the qualities of their love story cement them as Game of Thrones‘ best romance.

Jon Snow and Ygritte Are Game of Thrones‘ Best Romantic Couple

Jon and Ygritte first met in Game of Thrones Season 2 when Jon’s Night’s Watch assaults a group of Wildlings beyond the wall, taking Ygritte as their prisoner. Jon refuses Qhorin Halfhand’s (Simon Armstrong) order to execute Ygritte, and the Wildling escapes, luring Jon back to Mance Rayder’s (Ciarán Hinds) group. Jon initially rejects Ygritte’s romantic advances due to his Night’s Watch oath and orders to spy on the Free Folk, but the two cannot fight their electric chemistry forever.

The remarkable circumstances that produce Jon and Ygritte’s love story illustrate the divide between the Seven Kingdoms and the Wildlings, but most importantly, their connection demonstrates that love transcends all societal boundaries meant to keep groups apart. Ygritte’s free-spirited nature and Jon’s uptight loyalty to the Night’s Watch clash at first, but they each gain a new understanding of each other as their bond strengthens. Unfortunately, Jon and Ygritte don’t prevail in the end, as Jon returns to his camp and fights the Wildlings at Castle Black.

Ygritte’s death during the battle in Game of Thrones Season 4 marks a tragic end for her and Jon, as the animosity between their people ruins what could have been a lasting relationship. The scene of Jon holding Ygritte after she takes an arrow through her chest remains one of Game of Thrones‘ saddest moments. Moreover, Ygritte’s repeated phrase, “You know nothing, Jon Snow,” still ranks among the series’ most iconic lines. Enhanced by the incredible chemistry between Harrington and Leslie, who are married in real life, Jon and Ygritte’s story arc functions as a valuable stepping stone in the characters’ personal journeys.

Game of Thrones‘ Shortage of Romance Makes Jon and Ygritte’s Love Story Even Better

Jon and Ygritte’s love story stands out in a show that depicts more sexual violence and forced betrothals than real romance. Game of Thrones fully leans into its source material’s dismal elements, but Jon and Ygritte’s time together serves as a beacon of hope that compassion can overcome prejudice. The couple even deviates from from Game of Thrones‘ gratuitous tendencies, as their Season 3 sex scene in the grotto simultaneously represents the culmination of Jon and Ygritte’s feelings for each other and Jon’s breaking of his Night’s Watch vow.

Even though the world tears them apart, Jon and Ygritte are a fantastic example of individuals loving one another despite their society’s insistence that they shouldn’t. The agency Jon and Ygritte display in being together, even if for a short time, feels like a breath of fresh air amid the oppressive ways of Westeros. From their passionate beginnings to their heartbreaking final moments, Jon and Ygritte live in a league above every other romantic couple in Game of Thrones.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max.