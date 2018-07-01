10 Shows to Watch Sunday Night

July may not seem like the height of primetime TV season, but there is plenty that’s worth tuning in to as the month begins.

This summer is kicking off with a Sunday night full of premieres, finales and dramatic revelations across several networks and genres. Fans of some are staying in to catch the end of a late spring season while others will give a chance to a couple of newcomers.

The summer time is generally good for reality shows and competitions. There are plenty of those to go around — particularly as CBS rolls on with its 20th season of Big Brother. However, there’s lots to see in the realms of drama, genre and even massive premium cable efforts.

Though West World is over, HBO is determined to make it into American living rooms every Sunday. Succession continues its campaign for dominance, while Starz and Showtime will put up some healthy competition in the form of Power and The Affair.

As much of the country grimaces through a brutal heat wave, it might be a good night to stay in, draw the shades and crank the air conditioner up. For those hoping to beat the heat, here are some of your best options for entertainment on Sunday, July 1.

‘Power’

The fifth season of Power premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. The highly anticipated comeback will feature Ghost in an uncomfortable alliance with Kanan and Tommy, as they try to make sense of Raina’s murder.

‘Big Brother’

The 20th season of Big Brother also continues at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The reality series has had peaks and valleys in its relevance over the years, but a few months ago it became an unexpectedly vital political resource, as contestant Omarosa Manigault-Newman revealed details about the Trump administration on the air. Now, the momentous 20th season is attempting to piggyback on that success, and episode 3 should be no exception.

‘Instinct’

Instinct is wrapping up its freshman season on Sunday night. The finale will air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. All signs point toward a cliff hanger here, hopefully leading straight into the second season. Instinct was picked up in mid-May, and while the show has average ratings, it also has the star power of Alan Cumming, and more fans may be counted on to tune in as they discover the iconic actor is back on TV.

‘Good Witch’

Hallmark’s Good Witch is finishing its fourth season at 9 p.m. ET as well. The series is under some stress, as it has yet to be renewed, but the finale will move forward with Cassie and Sam’s wedding drama as planned.

‘The Affair’

Though it is not a premiere or a finale, Sunday’s episode of The Affair promises plenty of intrigue. Helen and Vik’s passive-aggressive battle of the wills continues, and it could blow at any moment. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

‘Pose’

A special 90 minute episode of Pose will dominate FX’s airtime on Sunday beginning at 9 p.m. ET. This week, Blanca and her siblings will begin reconnecting after her mother passed away.

‘Preacher’

Preacher heads into the second week of its third season, and it may be the most action-packed show of the summer. Jesse is likely to make an alliance with his enemy for a chance to get out of Angelville this week. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

‘Shades of Blue’

The Jennifer Lopez-led police procedural Shades of Blue is also on at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday. The NBC hit game back two weeks ago, and it is already weaving a complicated web of secrets.

‘Succession’

HBO’s heavily advertised drama Succession is their big event of the night, now that West World is back on hiatus. Succession airs at 10 p.m. ET, and despite the scorching heat outside, fans are in for a Thanksgiving episode.

‘The Tunnel’

Finally, it’s a big night on PBS where the final season premiere of The Tunnel begins at 10 p.m. ET. The show kicks off with a grimly relevant story about a group of child refugees. Karl and Elsie will investigate how their boat caught fire.