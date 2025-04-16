Winx Club Reboot Shares First Look at New Transformations

Play video

Winx Club is getting ready to make its big comeback to screens with a new fully CG animated reboot series, and fans have gotten the first look at two of the new transformations coming later this year. Winx Club is a very memorably action animated franchise for fans of a certain generation. First making its debut in the early 2000s, the original animated Winx Club series was such a hit around the world that it ran for eight full seasons. Now it’s getting ready to make a comeback with a brand new reboot imagining the franchise in a whole new kind of style.

This new Winx Club series is now in the works for a release with Netflix some time later this Fall, and fans have been steadily given new looks at what to expect from this CG animated take on the long running franchise. This new update revealed now showcases how the transformations will be looking in this new era as well with previews featuring both Flora and Tecna (with the rest of the roster’s transformations being teased for future releases) showcasing their new transformations. You can check out Flora’s new transformation in the video above, and Tecna’s below.

What to Know for Winx Club Reboot

Winx Club‘s new reboot might be showing off new designs for the classic characters with new animation helping to bring them to life in a whole new way, but it’s been teased to be familiar to fans of the original animated series. It might be the first new animated release for the franchise in quite some time, but Rainbow teased the new animation style for the franchise as such, “Winx Club is set to enchant old and new fans alike with this all-new animated series, bringing the Magical Dimension to life like never before. This innovative adaptation will reimagine the classic tales of Bloom and her friends, blending the show’s cherished themes with contemporary storytelling and sensational visual effects.”

As for the story of this new series, Rainbow teases a fairly familiar fairy saga coming in the Winx Club reboot series as such, “We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who finds out she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on fairy adventures across magical dimensions. Let’s get ready to fly.”

When Does Winx Club Reboot Come Out?

Winx Club‘s new reboot series will be coming to Netflix some time this Fall, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the original animated series before this new era hits, you can actually find it all streaming with the Winx Club‘s official YouTube channel. President of Rainbow and Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi stated the following when the reboot was first announced.

“The Winx are returning stronger than ever, and I am grateful to collaborate with Netflix once again, the ideal partner to bring any IP to global audience,” the statement began. “It’s a thrill to work with our long-time friends and partners Giochi Preziosi and Playmates, and to create the best Winx toys ever for all our fans. I am also very excited that the collaboration with these esteemed partners will ensure a bright future for a powerful Winx comeback both on screen and at retail.”

How are you liking the new look for Winx Club so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!