Netflix Trolls Black Mirror Fans With Two Different Versions of New Episode

Black Mirror is no joke. Since the launch of the series, the public has been able to better understand the weight of technology in society’s life, with its positive and negative points. But as new seasons have been released, it seems that, to highlight this even more, it has decided to troll its fans. If you thought that the “Joan is Awful” episode of Season 6 was impactful enough to show how much we have to pay attention to everything or we’ll freak out, you’ve missed something. That’s because, with the recent release of Season 7, Netflix simply decided to drop two versions of its second episode to make the viewer’s experience even more immersive.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the “Bête Noire” episode ahead

Episode 2 of Black Mirror‘s new season dives deep into a psychological thriller that explores the manipulation of reality, revenge, and what the consequences of bullying in adolescence can be. In the plot, Maria (Siena Kelly) is a food researcher who sees her reality crumble after Verity (Rosy McEwen), a former schoolmate, shows up at her company. Verity is a brilliant programmer who uses a high-tech necklace that lets her alter timelines, distorting events and memories to mess with Maria. As the manipulation ramps up, Maria finds out her colleague came back for revenge over past traumas. So far, so good, right? Another disconcerting, attention-grabbing story. As things progress, you quickly relate to Maria, but then fiction turns into reality.

Black Mirror basically decided to drop a kind of Easter egg that only the most observant fans caught. The whole thing sparked a huge debate on social media, as comparisons started popping up everywhere, raising the question of whether people were actually watching the same episode. Without warning, the show’s whole idea was to cause the same effect Verity did – except now on the viewer. Is it possible to go just as crazy as the main character? Definitely.

In one of the scenes, when Maria is already suspicious that Verity is messing with her, there’s a casual convo between her and her coworkers, who insist that the old restaurant where her boyfriend used to work is called “Bernies.” Maria, of course, swears it’s “Barnies,” especially because her boyfriend still has his old work cap at home with the name right on it. In the end, she Googles it to prove her point, and sees she’s wrong (Verity had already switched up reality). Later, Maria goes looking for the cap. The thing is, Netflix actually put out different scenes randomly for viewers. There’s only one “correct” name, but that was the point – to mess with the audience and create a big “Mandela Effect,” which is also mentioned in the episode.

This all came to light when fans started talking online, saying that in talks with friends, some saw the cap start with an “a,” while for others, it was an “e.” Some Reddit users got into debates about it, shocked that they’d been trolled, while others thought the idea was genius. A few people said everyone should go search on Google (just like Maria did), while others rewatched the “Shut Up and Dance” episode from Season 3, where the restaurant first appeared. It even seems like the dialogue between characters changes.

This isn’t the first time the show has pulled the audience into something like this. With the special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers got the chance to watch a fully interactive movie with different endings. Depending on the choices you made, the story would change. But with “Bête Noire,” Black Mirror really proved it’s one of those series that, besides making your brain explode, also messes with how you see real life – you start doubting what you’ve seen with your own eyes. Genius or disturbing? Maybe both, but that’s exactly where the fun is.

“Whats funny is that this will probably become a speculated Mandela effect in like 20 years when only 1 version gets picked to be ‘canon,’” a user wrote. “Then us online Black Mirror fans got to set the record straight lol, not everybody who watched it will know this was a stunt.” That sounds exactly like the kind of chaos the show lives for.

Basically, “Bête Noire” isn’t just an episode – it’s a very elegant trap. While you think you’re analyzing the plot, it’s analyzing you. Black Mirror slowly puts you on the same board as its characters, and before you know it, you’re playing without even knowing the rules. It’s not just about watching a story, it’s about living it, doubting it, arguing with other fans, and maybe never being sure if the cap was really “Barnies” or “Bernies.”