Netflix Officially Ending 13 Reasons Why

After a highly-streamed, yet controversial life on Netflix, teen drama 13 Reasons Why is officially coming to an end. The streaming giant has renewed the series for a fourth and final season ahead of its Season 3 premiere later this month.

Netflix announced early Thursday morning that the third season of 13 Reasons Why would be released on August 23rd. Shortly after, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that an early fourth season renewal had been handed out by Netflix, but that it would mark the final season of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why is already in production, though no release date or episode count has been revealed at this time. The story of the final season is reportedly centered around the high school graduation of the core cast of characters.

There has been no shortage of backlash for 13 Reasons Why over the past couple of years, which isn’t surprising given its subject matter. The entire series is centered around a teenage girl who takes her own life and leaves behind a series of audio messages for all of the people who had an affect on her decision.

Earlier this summer, Netflix went back and edited out the controversial scene in the Season 1 finale that depicted Hannah’s suicide, essentially removing the graphic scene entirely.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why Season 3:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

The third season of 13 Reasons Why will debut on August 23rd and the first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: