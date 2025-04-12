10 Best Shows on Tubi to Binge in One Weekend

Tubi has emerged as a surprising contender in the streaming landscape, offering a vast library of content completely free of charge. While many viewers overlook this ad-supported platform in favor of subscription services, Tubi houses an impressive collection of shows ranging from critically acclaimed dramas to cult classics and hidden gems. Even better, Tubi’s offerings include many series that can be comfortably consumed over a couple of days, providing the satisfaction of experiencing full story arcs without the long-term commitment. From British crime dramas and Japanese anime to American sitcoms and supernatural thrillers, these series span diverse genres while sharing one crucial quality: they’re perfectly sized for weekend consumption.

The following ten shows represent the most binge-worthy options currently available on Tubi, selected for their quality, entertainment value, and reasonable length.

The Carmichael Show

Image courtesy of Tubi

3 seasons, 32 episodes (approximately 22 minutes each)

The Carmichael Show reinvents the family sitcom formula by tackling hot-button social issues through the lens of lively family debates. Jerrod Carmichael stars as a fictionalized version of himself navigating life with his opinionated family, including his conservative father Joe (David Alan Grier), religious mother Cynthia (Loretta Devine), free-spirited girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West), and unemployed brother Bobby (Lil Rel Howery).

What makes this show ideal for weekend binging is its short episode length combined with its refreshingly direct approach to topics most comedies avoid. Each 22-minute installment addresses a different controversial subject—from gun control to transgender rights to the morality of supporting problematic artists—through authentic family conversations that never sacrifice humor for messaging. The tight run time and self-contained episodes make The Carmichael Show perfect for consuming multiple installments in one sitting, while the thoughtful writing and outstanding ensemble performances elevate it above typical sitcom fare.

Screw

Image courtesy of Tubi

2 seasons, 12 episodes (approximately 44 minutes each)

Screw drops viewers into the high-pressure environment of a British men’s prison through the experiences of the officers rather than the inmates. The series centers on veteran prison officer Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya), who harbors secrets of her own, and new recruit Rose Gill (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), whose motivations for taking the job gradually unfold throughout the series. Their working relationship forms the heart of the show as they navigate the challenges of maintaining order in Long Marsh Prison alongside colleagues Ali Shah (Faraz Ayub) and Jackie Stokes (Laura Checkley).

The compact 12-episode run makes Screw perfect for a weekend marathon, providing enough time to develop complex character arcs without stretching the premise thin. The show balances moments of intense drama with unexpected humor, creating an authentic portrait of prison life that avoids both glamorization and excessive grimness. For viewers interested in character-driven drama with a unique setting, Screw offers a complete story that can be consumed in just two days.

Mr. Bean

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 15 episodes (approximately 25 minutes each)

Mr. Bean showcases Rowan Atkinson’s unparalleled physical comedy as he portrays a childlike man who approaches everyday situations with bizarre and hilariously impractical solutions. Whether he’s trying to stay awake during church, taking a driving test, or visiting a department store, Bean’s unusual problem-solving creates comedy gold in each self-contained episode. The series relies minimally on dialogue, with Atkinson using facial expressions and body language to convey Bean’s thoughts, making it universally accessible regardless of language barriers. Supporting characters are sparse but memorable, including his long-suffering girlfriend (Matilda Ziegler) and his beloved teddy bear, which he treats as a living companion.

With just 15 episodes, Mr. Bean represents one of the most efficient binge watches available — you could easily consume the entire series in a single afternoon. Each episode stands alone, allowing viewers to watch in any order or pace. The show’s timeless quality and consistent humor make it the perfect weekend comfort viewing when you need reliable laughs without complex storylines or heavy themes.

Death Note

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 37 episodes (approximately 23 minutes each)

Death Note delivers an addictive psychological chess match between two genius adversaries when high school prodigy Light Yagami discovers a supernatural notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it. Light (voiced by Mamoru Miyano in Japanese and Brad Swaile in English) decides to create a utopia by eliminating criminals, setting him on a collision course with the mysterious detective L (Kappei Yamaguchi/Alessandro Juliani). The story expands to include model Misa Amane (Aya Hirano/Shannon Chan-Kent), who possesses her own Death Note, and supernatural shinigami Ryuk (Shidô Nakamura/Brian Drummond), who watches the human drama with amused detachment.

The relatively short episode length makes Death Note highly bingeable, as each installment advances the intricate plot with new strategic maneuvers and moral dilemmas. The complete narrative unfolds across 37 episodes without filler content, creating a tight weekend marathon that rewards attentive viewing. Even viewers who don’t typically enjoy anime find themselves drawn into Death Note’s morally complex world, where questions about justice, power, and corruption drive the action. With stunning animation and a story that constantly raises the stakes, this series offers an intellectual thriller experience unlike anything else on Tubi.

Painkiller Jane

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 22 episodes (approximately 44 minutes each)

Painkiller Jane puts a fresh spin on superhero storytelling by focusing on the cost of powers rather than their advantages. Based on the comic book character of the same name, the series follows DEA agent Jane Vasco (Kristanna Loken), who discovers she can regenerate from any injury — but still experiences excruciating pain with each wound. Her unique ability leads her to join a secret government agency tracking “Neuros,” humans with dangerous mental powers. The team includes her former DEA partner Maureen Bowers (Alaina Huffman), team leader Andre McBride (Rob Stewart), and tech specialist Riley Jensen (Sean Owen Roberts).

What makes Painkiller Jane ideal for weekend viewing is its self-contained single-season arc that delivers a complete story over 22 episodes. The series balances procedural “Neuro of the week” storylines with an evolving mythology about the origins of these abilities and Jane’s own mysterious past. Though produced on a modest budget, the show creates engaging action sequences and clever visual representations of various mind-based powers. For sci-fi fans looking for a female-led action series with an interesting premise and definitive ending, Painkiller Jane offers a weekend journey through a world where superpowers come with serious drawbacks.

Killing Time

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 10 episodes (approximately 60 minutes each)

Killing Time dramatizes the remarkable rise and fall of Andrew Fraser, a high-profile Australian defense attorney who found himself on the wrong side of the law. David Wenham brings nuanced complexity to his portrayal of Fraser, capturing both his courtroom brilliance and gradual descent into cocaine addiction. The series follows his journey from defending notorious crime families, including the Morans (Colin Friels plays Lewis Moran), to his eventual seven-year prison sentence for cocaine importation. Diana Glenn plays Fraser’s wife, Denise, whose relationship with Andrew deteriorates as his substance abuse escalates.

With just ten hours of content, Killing Time creates a tightly structured narrative that never loses momentum, making it perfect for a weekend deep-dive on Tubi. The Australian setting provides a fresh perspective on legal drama conventions, while the true-story foundation adds weight to the character’s choices and consequences.

The Field of Blood

Image courtesy of Tubi

2 seasons, 4 episodes total (approximately 60 minutes each)

The Field of Blood transports viewers to 1982 Glasgow, where determined young newspaper copyist Paddy Meehan (Jayd Johnson) aspires to become an investigative journalist in a male-dominated newsroom. Based on Denise Mina’s novels, this Scottish crime drama follows Paddy as she becomes entangled in murder investigations that reveal corruption and secrets in her community. The series creates a vivid portrait of working-class Glasgow during the Thatcher era, with period-perfect costuming and production design that enhances the storytelling.

The exceptionally brief four-episode run of The Field of Blood makes this show one of the most efficient weekend binges available, delivering two complete murder mysteries across approximately four hours. Each one-hour episode builds upon Paddy’s development from an overlooked “copyboy” to a respected journalist as she navigates both professional challenges and personal conflicts with her traditional Catholic family. As such, The Field of Blood respects your time while delivering engaging mysteries and meaningful character growth.

Taboo

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 8 episodes (approximately 58-61 minutes each)

In Taboo, Tom Hardy stars as James Delaney, a man long presumed dead who returns to claim his father’s inheritance: a small but strategically valuable piece of land that becomes the focus of a power struggle between Delaney, the British Crown, the East India Company, and American interests. Hardy’s magnetic performance as the possibly supernatural Delaney anchors the series, while the supporting cast brings depth to this grimy world, including Jonathan Pryce as Company chairman Sir Stuart Strange, Oona Chaplin as Delaney’s half-sister Zilpha Geary, and Jessie Buckley as his father’s widow Lorna Bow.

Created by Steven Knight with Tom and Chips Hardy, Taboo maintains a consistent atmosphere of dread and mystery across its eight episodes, making it perfect for an immersive weekend binge. The show combines historical drama elements with supernatural undertones and violent action, creating something entirely unique in the television landscape. With its first season telling a complete story arc, Taboo offers weekend viewers a satisfying narrative journey through a meticulously crafted historical world where everyone harbors dangerous secrets.

The Fall

Image courtesy of Tubi

3 seasons, 17 episodes (approximately 60 minutes each)

The Fall subverts crime drama expectations by revealing its murderer’s identity from the very beginning, creating tension not through “whodunit” mysteries but through the psychological cat-and-mouse game between hunter and hunted. Gillian Anderson stars as DSU Stella Gibson, a methodical detective brought to Belfast to review a stalled murder investigation, while Jamie Dornan plays Paul Spector, a grief counselor leading a disturbing double life as a serial killer. The series follows both characters’ perspectives, allowing viewers to witness Gibson’s investigation alongside Spector’s calculated moves to avoid capture.

While The Fall requires more viewing commitment than some weekend options with its 17 episodes, the psychological depth and stellar performances make every hour worthwhile. The Belfast setting adds political undertones to the narrative, while the series’ exploration of violence against women offers substantive thematic weight rather than mere shock value. For viewers seeking sophisticated crime drama that prioritizes character development over procedural formulas, The Fall rewards patience with a thought-provoking examination of predatory behavior hiding behind everyday facades.

11.22.63

Image courtesy of Tubi

1 season, 8 episodes (44-81 minutes each)

Based on Stephen King’s novel, 11.22.63 follows English teacher Jake Epping (James Franco) as he discovers a portal to 1960 in his friend Al Templeton’s (Chris Cooper) diner. Al, dying of cancer, convinces Jake to continue his mission to prevent Kennedy’s assassination, sending him on a journey that becomes complicated when Jake builds a new life in the past and falls for librarian Sadie Dunhill (Sarah Gadon). The eight-episode limited series perfectly balances historical drama, romance, and suspense as Jake monitors Lee Harvey Oswald (Daniel Webber) while discovering that “the past pushes back” against change.

Executive produced by J.J. Abrams and King himself, the miniseries features meticulous period details that bring early 1960s America to life, from clothing and cars to social attitudes and cultural touchstones. The self-contained storyline makes 11.22.63 perfect for a weekend binge, telling a complete story that explores whether changing the past — even to prevent a national tragedy — might lead to unforeseen consequences.

