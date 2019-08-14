13 Reasons Why: Full-Length Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

The initial teaser trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 ended with the shocking revelation that Bryce Walker had been killed, and that the mystery of the new installment would focus on uncovering the mystery behind his death. On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for the upcoming season, only to name one of the students as the main suspect in Bryce’s murder. It’s hard to tell what’s true and what’s a lie throughout this two minute trailer, and it looks as though more of the same is in store for the entire season when it arrives later this month.

You can watch the full trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 in the video above.

While the trailer makes it clear that everyone in the show has some reason to kill Bryce, Clay is set up to be the main suspect in his murder. The case for Clay as the culprit hits an extreme high when he says that the world is better off without Bryce in it, making his friends wonder what it is he might’ve done.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why Season 3:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

When the first teaser trailer was released, Netflix announced that 13 Reasons Why had been renewed for a fourth and final season, and that production on the next installment would begin immediately.

