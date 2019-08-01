13 Reasons Why Reveals Death of Major Character in Shocking Season 3 Trailer

Netflix had plenty of news about the popular, yet highly-controversial series 13 Reasons Why on Thursday morning. In addition to announcing that the teen drama had been picked up for a fourth and final season, the streaming service released a trailer for the upcoming third season, which revealed its August 23rd premiere date. It also included a shocking twist in the form of an unexpected character death, setting up the entire plot of Season 3.

Be warned, this article contains a pretty substantial spoiler for Season 3. It’s not really a secret considering Netflix chose to put it in the actual trailer, but if you want to know absolutely nothing you should probably dip out while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 features a shot of most of the major characters at a funeral, making you wonder who could’ve died. That question is quickly answered when the camera pans over to a photo of Bryce Walker surrounded by flowers. A question comes across the screen: “Who Killed Bryce Walker?”

After serving as the main antagonist for the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why, it looks like things took a turn for Bryce. Someone is responsible for his death and/or disappearance, but there’s not telling yet who it could be.

Here’s what the official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 has to say:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Who do you think killed Bryce Walker? Is 13 Reasons Why still worth watching? Let us know in the comments.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 arrives on August 23rd.

