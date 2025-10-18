Netflix’s New Fantasy Show Is A Hit (& It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before)

It’s not a secret that K-dramas have been taking the internet and our televisions by storm. And Netflix boasts a huge list of beloved and highly rated K-dramas to dip your toe into the water with (or deep dive into, whatever floats your boat). With titles like Alchemy of Souls (fantasy-flavored drama), Celebrity (a romantic thriller), and My Demon (a demon x heiress slow burn), there really is something for everyone—including their new show that’s sitting pretty at the number 6 spot on the Netflix Top Ten Global Shows list, according to Flixpatrol.

Genie, Make A Wish a Netflix original, touted as a romantic comedy with a fantasy flair, dropped on October 3rd, and is about a genie named Iblis who is freed from his lamp after nearly 1000 years. And the person holding the lamp? The reincarnation of the psychopath that put him there in the first place—the girl with no feelings, Ka-young, whom he must now grant 3 wishes to. The summary of the show asks the most important question: “Can his magic turn her routine-bound world into one of love and fantasy?”

What Does Genie, Make A Wish Bring To The Table?

The internet is already losing it over this particular K-drama—and for good reason, it seems. It’s fun, gripping, and well-written, with a premise that we don’t see often on our screens and a silly way of turning a familiar myth on its head. One user on Reddit said, “Exactly as wacky as I expected it to be since the premise is a genie trying to corrupt a psychopath. But I’m pleasantly surprised.”

While seeming to slide under the radar of mainstream viewership, it looks like we might potentially have a cult classic K-drama on our hands. “I expected this drama would have blown up by now like Bon Appétit did but it didn’t?” another user on Reddit stated. All in all, it seems like Genie, Make A Wish is a quirky, romantic dramedy that tackles some dark content in a way that still remains fun, even silly at times. It’s not your typical fantasy story about a damsel needing rescued (it’s literally a psychopathic woman falling for Satan), which feels very refreshing. It’s dark, it’s funny, and it’s a perfect show to subvert our expectations.

