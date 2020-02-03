Disney+ Super Bowl 2020 Trailer Released

Super Bowl Sunday is off and running as football fans are making the most of the unofficial holiday. Disney+ was absolutely going to make its presence known during the big game and gave fans a look at what’s to come for the streaming video-on-demand platform. A new spot released during the game shows off all the titles that are coming to Disney’s subscription service. There were already titles like Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi present. Fans have been delighted by Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Series. Check out the teaser for yourself below.

There’s a list of all the properties hitting Disney+ and all the other streaming services this month that you can read right here. Disney+’s landmark hit so far has been The Mandalorian, but there is even more to come this year from Marvel and Star Wars on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A report from the end of last year said that the streaming service had over 15 million subscribers in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. Those are some massive numbers, and Wall Street analysts are suggesting that the Disney-owned property hasn’t made a big dent in Netflix or Hulu’s operations yet.

“We have not seen an increase in the percentage of Netflix subscribers who expect to cancel Netflix in favor of Disney+,” Piper Jaffray Michael Olson claimed. “In other words, most existing Netflix subscribers appear to be trending towards multiple streaming video subscriptions.”

Mark Kelley is another analyst that echoed the sentiment, “Despite Disney+’s strong launch, Netflix’s domestic app download trends remain within historical bounds even with YoY growth deceleration from the prior week,” Kelley explained to his clients. “We think that investors will remain cautious until reported results tell the same story. We remain Neutral on Netflix, given concerns around valuation and capital intensity.”

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That’s right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week’s biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

.