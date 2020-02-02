Super Bowl 2020: How to Watch

How can you watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday? That’s the question millions are asking as they get ready for the big game and we have the answer. The Super Bowl gets rolling at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. You can catch the big event through a bunch of different means. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year and you don’t want to miss out on any of the festivities. This matchup will prove to be one for the ages. When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Niners are a familiar face for a lot of fans as they make their seventh appearance in the championship game. The club has only lost one appearance in the Super Bowl and a win in this game would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. Also of interest is the fact that San Francisco is undefeated on this stage as they are 2-0 in South Florida Super Bowls.

So many questions abound as both the 49ers and Chiefs get ready to lock horns. Kansas City hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1970. The Niners are looking to win one for their coach after he let the Patriots mount an unbelievable comeback against Atlanta a couple of years ago. The Chiefs bring in the league’s best offense to face the NFL’s staunchest defense. All of these questions will get answered when the big game gets underway.