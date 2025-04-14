Boy Meets World Stars Slam One Episode 27 Years Later, “Worst of the Series”

The cast of Boy Meets World united to criticize what they call “arguably the worst episode” of the series nearly three decades after it first aired. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong did not hold back when discussing the controversial Season 6 episode titled “You’re Married, You’re Dead” on their rewatch podcast Pod Meets World. The eighth episode of Season 6 features Cory Matthews (played by Ben Savage) visiting a Hooters-like establishment called “Cleaváge” to prove he can still be one of the guys despite being engaged to Topanga (Danielle Fishel). During his visit, Cory loses his engagement ring, creating the episode’s central conflict.

Rider Strong, who portrayed Shawn Hunter, explained why the episode felt disjointed, recalling, “This episode felt very weird to me in that it felt like somebody had written a draft of an episode that was very clearly like Topanga is upset that Corey goes to essentially a strip club or Hooters. And then they kind of backed off of that by having Topanga be very understanding.”

Ben Savage in boy meets world in the eighth episode of season 6/ ABC

Will Friedle, who played Cory’s older brother, Eric, delivered the harshest assessment.

“This ranks up there with arguably the worst episode, for me, of the series for every reason,” the actor explained. He further labeled the entire episode as “idiotic” and emphasized, “I know TV. This was not it. This was a bad episode of television all the way around.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. Strong pointed out that many cast members were notably absent for large portions of the episode, suggesting they might have sensed its poor quality during production. While he acknowledged some funny moments and praised Ben Savage’s performance, he maintained that overall, “It just didn’t land in certain parts for me.”

Topanga’s Character Concerns

Danielle Fishel expressed particular frustration with how her character was written in the episode.

“I am furious that they put the words, ‘Well, as long as there’s women willing to dance like that, there will be men to see them’ in Topanga’s mouth. How dare you? How dare you?” Fishel exclaimed.

She felt this dialogue completely contradicted Topanga’s established character and values. Fishel also criticized how her character and Angela (played by Trina McGee) spoke negatively about the female dancers in the episode, adding, “If that’s a point you want to get in there, you better find someone else.”

Boy Meets World ran on ABC for seven seasons, from September 24, 1993, to May 5, 2000, and quickly became a defining show for a whole generation. These days, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong are revisiting the series on their podcast, Pod Meets World, where they rewatch episodes, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on what it was like to be part of the show.

