23 Years Later, Sci-Fi Fans Spot the Legendary Easter Egg That Created an Incredible Shared Universe

It looks like a small nod from one beloved series to another is making the rounds again, as fans who can now watch a certain series in a larger format than they originally did have finally connected the dots. Other fans, though, have known about this connection for the last two decades, since the little Easter Egg made its debut on screen.

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Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that a Firefly freighter zipped across the sky in an episode of the Battlestar Galactica miniseries that came out nearly 25 years ago. One viewer took to Reddit to ensure they weren’t seeing things. “Watching it on a much larger screen than the one I originally had, at the 14:44 this ship is shown buzzing around the Caprican sky while Laura Roslin is waiting to speak to her doctor. Is this an Easter egg, or a nod to someone on the SFX team?” they asked. And other viewers came out of the woodwork to verify that it was, indeed, what they suspected.

The Same Studio Worked on Both Beloved Series

Zoic Studios was behind both sci-fi shows, and another fan quickly pointed out that the Emperor’s shuttle from Battlestar Galactica was also featured when it took off in the first episode of Firefly, creating a fun, full-circle moment. Another brought up an even deeper cut of inter-universe lore, noting, “In Firefly, there is a Weiland-Yutani turret in the opening scene of the 1st episode, and Alliance’s soldiers have fought on Klendatu, based on their armor. This is a great sci-fi multiverse of reused assets and Easter eggs.”

This is all made even more fun by the knowledge that the world of Firefly is continuing in the form of an animated series. The revival of the tragically short yet beloved series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the film continuation, Serenity, which debuted in 2005. And while some fans are skeptical of an animated series, most are just happy that their favorite show is coming back after being unfairly canceled before it was truly allowed to find its footing. “If Nathan Fillion and the rest of the crew are back, I’m following them to the edge of the ‘Verse. Shiny!” said one fan on X when talking about the revival.

Will you be on the lookout for other franchises’ ships in the new animated Firefly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.