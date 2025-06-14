15 Years Later, There’s One Perfect Way for Lost to Return From the Dead

In the 15 years since its finale, many TV shows have made attempts to become the new Lost, but there is already one perfect way to continue the genre-defining mystery series. Developed by J. J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeffrey Lieber, Lost premiered in September 2004 to rave reviews, introducing a massive ensemble cast as a group of plane crash survivors who find themselves on a mysterious island in the South Pacific that harbors a rich history and unpredictable secrets. It’s been a decade-and-a-half since Lost’s finale, and many still want it to return.

TV shows including Once Upon a Time, FlashForward, From, and Manifest, among others, have tried to capture the essence of Lost to ride its coattails to success. However, no series has been quite as successful or revolutionary, so there’s only one perfect way that Lost could be replicated. That is, by developing an honest-to-goodness spinoff, and the original six-season-long show set up the perfect narrative yet to be explored. Since many characters in Lost bore children on or connected to the mystical island, these now-adult characters would be the perfect core cast for a new Lost series.

Many Lost Characters Had Children After Traveling to the Island

Among Lost’s many themes, children and pregnancies had a central role in the series, most notably through Juliet’s (Elizabeth Mitchell) studies into fertility on the island. Many characters became parents while on the island, or bore children connected to the strange place, and, 15 years later, these children will have all grown up into teenagers and adults. The oldest would surely be Walt (Malcolm David Kelley), who was 10 years old when Oceanic 815 crashed on the island, though he’d always been somehow affiliated with psychic energies and the island itself.

As well as Walt, a number of other children were connected to the island in Lost. Aaron became the first child born from the Oceanic 815 survivors when Claire (Emilie de Ravin) gave birth on the island, while Sun (Yunjin Kim) also fell pregnant on the island, giving birth to Ji Yeon back in Seoul. Zack (Mickey Graue) and Emma (Kiersten Havelock) were also survivors of Oceanic 815 who joined the Others at the Temple, while Sawyer (Josh Holloway) also fathered a daughter, Clementine, with Cassidy Phillips (Kim Dickens). All these children would be close to or in adulthood now.

Lost‘s Children Would Be the Perfect Focus of a Revival Series

The fact that the children first seen in Lost would now be adults, or close to, means reintroducing them could be the perfect chance at bringing Lost back to life. During Lost’s epilogue, “The New Man in Charge,” which was released in August 2010 on the DVD of Lost Season 6, Hurley (Jorge Garcia), who became the Protector of the Island, approaches Walt at Santa Rosa and offers him a job. This means that Walt may have spent the last 15 years on the island, where he could have kept tabs on other children connected to the site.

Walt may have become the island’s new Protector, acting as the Jacob-like figure in place of Hurley or Jack (Matthew Fox). Just as Jacob (Mark Pellegrino) destined the Oceanic 815 survivors to come to the island, Walt may have done the same for the children of the flight’s original survivors. A Lost revival could center around Aaron, Zack, Emma, Ji Yeon, Clementine, and more, perhaps leading a new group on the island to uncover further mysteries, explain some still-unanswered questions, and continue the incredible legacy of Lost, even 15 years later.

What Lost Mysteries Still Need to Be Solved?

It’s rare nowadays that long-running shows get an actual ending, with many TV series having been cancelled before their time. This wasn’t the case for Lost, as the show’s creators managed to produce an actual ending for the series, even though the finale divided audiences and left many wanting more. Lost left many questions unanswered and loose ends untied, which means a revival or spinoff would be perfectly primed to finally address these storylines. Perhaps the biggest question is: what happened to the survivors who made it off the island?

There are still gaps in the histories of Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) and Charles Widmore (Alan Dale), the source of the numbers, 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, and 42, still hasn’t been revealed, the island’s former inhabitants, including Ancient Egyptians, have not been explored, and the true nature of the island itself was only teased in Lost’s final episodes. Reviving Lost presents the perfect chance to explain these mysteries, and the fact that there are still so many characters out and about connected to the island means reintroducing these former children is the best way to bring Lost back.

