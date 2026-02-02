4 Years on, Netflix’s Newly Added Sitcom is an Instant Streaming Hit (After All 8 Seasons Arrived From Disney+)

It’s been a few years since this underrated sitcom ended, but now it’s found a new home on Netflix—an unexpected move, considering that it had only been available previously on Disney+. And since it’s introduction to the platform on January 31st, it’s risen all the way to the #8 spot on Netflix’s Top 10, according to FlixPatrol.

Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, centers around husband and father Dre Johnson (Anderson), a man who seems to have it all. He has a great job, a beautiful wife (Ellis Ross), four wonderful kids, and a big home in a fancy neighborhood. But as a black man, he begins to question whether his success and the life that it’s afforded his family has brought too much cultural assimilation into their home, leading them to forget their roots. With the help of his father (Laurence Fishburne), Dre begins to attempt a sense of ethnic identity for his kids that will allow them to honor their background while preparing them for the future and the realities of being black-ish.

What Does Black-ish Bring to the Table?

Play video

The show still stands with mixed reviews, but critics loved it, lauding the way that it handled incredibly heavy issues with a sense of brevity that didn’t detract from the reality of what was being portrayed on screen. While at times in the later seasons some viewers felt as if they were being preached to, Black-ish never backed away from what it was at its core: unapologetically authentic. “Black-ish stands out in its commitment to explore serious cultural issues with a humorous slant. It stands out among the three family sitcoms that precede it on ABC’s comedy night and even stands out among the broadcast television slate as a whole,” says Pilot Viruet of AV Club.

One viewer on Reddit said, “Phenomenal show! Top-tier writing, in both jokes and character development. People are always going to want their comfort shows…Our culture thrives from shows like Roc or Maude. Black-ish did one of the best jobs of pulling off both.” Another agreed, adding, “I loved watching this with my kid. They are 13 now, and we watched Black-ish pretty much every week. They absolutely dealt with some touchy and even extreme subjects, but I wouldn’t call it preachy. The show, in my family, brought up great opportunities for us to discuss issues like race and gun violence. My family is mixed, so that made it even more important.”

It seems that Black-ish is a timely addition to Netflix’s roster, and the viewing numbers back that up.

Will you be binging Black-ish? Let us know your favorite moments from the show in the comments.