7 Great Workplace Comedies To Watch if You Miss The Office

It’s no secret that The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Its pop culture significance has seen it become one of the most iconic TV shows of the 21st century, and it remains relevant even years after its run ended. The Office still boasts legions of dedicated fans who continue to revisit the stories of Dunder Mifflin and its employees, appreciating the show’s awkward humor and brilliantly written comedic set pieces. Even though The Office redefined the parameters of the modern workplace sitcom, there are many other shows worthy of being considered its spiritual successors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the history of sitcoms, there have been several workplace comedy series that scratch a similar itch to The Office. Many of them contain humor on par with some of the most hilarious and controversial episodes of The Office, capturing the same vibe as the NBC sitcom. For those who miss The Office, there are many other shows out there that can fill the void without the need to revisit the same stories over and over.

1) The Office (UK)

Naturally, those missing The Office need look no further for alternative viewing than the show that inspired it, the original BBC version. The Office UK stars Ricky Gervais, who also made a memorable cameo in The Office US, reprising his role of David Brent. The UK version of the show features the same style of humor, just with a decidedly British undertone that made it an instant classic upon first airing. There’s a reason it was remade into the US version that eventually eclipsed it: it’s an incredibly funny workplace sitcom.

2) Superstore

Superstore is an incredibly underrated sitcom, and for fans missing The Office, it’s a perfect show to get lost in. Following the employees of fictional big box store Cloud 9, Superstore captures the essence of a modern career in retail while also offering up a cutting indictment of corporate business practices. It’s a show that really makes viewers feel like a part of its workforce, and features countless hilarious moments across its run that make it feel a unique and engaging experience throughout.

3) Parks and Recreation

If there is any sitcom that has come close to matching The Office in terms of pop culture impact, Parks and Recreation should be considered a strong contender. The show, which follows employees of the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, boasts a star-studded comedic cast. Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, both key creative parts of The Office, Parks and Rec captures a very similar vibe while also remaining entirely unique, bolstered by exceptional performances from its cast members from its pilot episode all the way to its perfect TV show ending.

4) Scrubs

While most medical shows place an emphasis on drama, Scrubs retains a comedic tone throughout its run. There’s a multitude of reasons that Scrubs remains so popular years after its end, like its expansive cast of characters, quirky moments of comedy, as well as its innovative storytelling. It’s an incredible workplace sitcom that captures the highs and lows of the medical profession.

5) 30 Rock

At its peak, 30 Rock was one of the biggest shows on TV. However, in the years since, its star has faded somewhat, and it has become something of an underrated gem. Created by and starring Tina Fey, it is based on her time working as head writer on Saturday Night Live. The show follows the team behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show, and boasts an impressive cast of talent. 30 Rock is fondly remembered for its surreal sense of humor and use of live-action cutaways, marking it as a workplace comedy perfect for filling the void left by The Office.

6) Abbott Elementary

Seen as one of ABC’s best series, Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom set at the titular school. Immediately upon airing, Abbott Elementary was met with critical acclaim, and continues to command an impressive viewership. Its fourth season even saw a crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, further broadening its viewership in an impressive comedy coup. For fans of The Office, it makes use of the same mockumentary format, as well as leaning heavily on the talents of its ensemble cast of characters to keep it both funny and engaging.

7) Tires

Tires is a Netflix sitcom set in the fictional Valley Forge Automotive Center. Created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, and starring both Gillis and Gerben, Tires‘ depiction of a male-dominated workplace attempting to operate under the increasing pressure of the modern economy is truly brilliant. Its often childish humor makes for a refreshing and entertaining watch, and its story is one that evokes The Office in multiple ways while also feeling unique.