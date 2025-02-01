Dexter Actor on Returning for Dexter: Resurrection: “I Won’t Say a Fu**ing Word”

Dexter actor Desmond Harrington is dancing around whether or not he’s going to be in the new sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection. A TV show is only as good as its cast and Dexter has one of the best ensemble casts out there that elevates both its drama and its humor. The cast is led by the great Michael C. Hall who turned in an award-winning performance as Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst and family man by day and serial killer of killers by night. Hall is supported by a number of tremendous actors who play great villains and round out the Homicide department at Miami Metro.

When Dexter Morgan was brought back in 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, fans hoped that maybe there was a chance we’d get to see some familiar faces in the series. However, the odds were pretty low given the show was set in upstate New York, the complete opposite end of the country from Florida. Fans were treated to a couple iconic characters, though. Jennifer Carpenter returned as a ghostly version of Dexter’s sister, Deb, and David Zayas returned as Angel Batista for a brief cameo, ultimately teasing a confrontation between Angel and Dexter for Dexter: Resurrection. Other characters were referenced in some on-screen emails on Batista’s character, but that was it.

However, it seems like there’s a pretty good chance that the new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection will feature even more classic characters. With Dexter’s secret now out in the wide open for the whole world, it seems likely that a bunch of characters could return to bring him to justice or at least bring some closure to the tragedies he has caused in their lives. One key character that fans want to see return in Dexter: Resurrection is Joey Quinn. The character had an unfulfilled romantic connection with Deb and was always suspicious of Dexter, but ultimately let him go when he witnessed him murder Deb’s killer.

Dexter: Resurrection May Be Bringing Back Joey Quinn

desmond harrington as joey quinn in dexter

During an episode of the Dexter: Original Sin recap show, Dexter: Final Cut, Desmond Harrington was a guest and talked about his time on the original show. Toward the end of the episode, Harrington was asked whether or not he would return as Joey Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection. The actor immediately danced around it and firmly stated “I won’t say a fu**ing word! I would never tell anyone if I was. I’m not gonna say a word.” He ended his statement with a bit of a smirk, which host Jamie Chung jokingly pointed out. Of course, we have no idea if this will actually amount to anything or if Harrington is just messing with fans.

We already know that David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott are returning in Dexter: Resurrection as series regulars, so Batista and Harry will play a prominent role in the show. Not much else is known about the series beyond the fact it will continue right after Dexter’s fatal gun shot wound in Dexter: New Blood. Dexter: Resurrection has been shooting in New York City and set photos indicate that Dexter is looking for Harrison who has found a new job a bellhop in the city. It’s likely Dexter is on the run from the police given he killed a cop while in custody and was also suspected. It would make sense for Quinn to join Batista in a potential manhunt for Dexter, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Desmond Harrington was at the Dexter: Original Sin premiere in December along with Zayas and Remar which may suggest he is involved with the series once again, but that’s pure speculation. Dexter: Resurrection is expected to run for multiple seasons, so even if Quinn doesn’t return this time, it’s possible he could return in season two or beyond. Either way, the stage has been set for his comeback, it’s just up to the creators to make it happen. Dexter: Resurrection is set to premiere in summer 2025.