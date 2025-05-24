What Is the Best Season of Dexter?

Dexter has some extremely high highs and some very low lows, but where did the series peak? Dexter really changed the TV landscape in a big way back when it debuted in 2006. Although the medium was already inching into the world of morally dubious protagonists with Tony Soprano, Dexter Morgan was definitely a step above the rest. We know Tony Soprano is a bad guy, no one really tries to argue that. Some would argue that Dexter isn’t the bad guy and that’s what makes it such an interesting show. He’s a “moral” serial killer, one with a code that aims to bring justice to an imperfect world. However, this code is often manipulated for selfish reasons.

There’s a reason why Dexter had a big resurgence on Netflix just last year and that’s because it’s a show that really challenges its audience. Are you okay with rooting for a serial killer, particularly one that puts his loved ones in harm’s way while enjoying the thrill of the hunt? Each season continues to put Dexter under the microscope and question who he really is. Is he lacking humanity and emotions like he says he is or is that a cover to justify his own actions without remorse? As the show goes on, the layers get peeled further and further back. With Dexter: Resurrection premiering this summer, it’s clear that Dexter Morgan’s humanity will be questioned even further as he makes efforts to connect with his estranged son. With that said, now seems like a good time to pinpoint the best season of the show so far.

Why Dexter Season 4 Is the Show at Its Best

dexter

I recently ranked all seasons of Dexter and Season 4 was number one. Unlike some other seasons on the list, this was never a question. Dexter Morgan finally seems to be coming to terms with his own humanity and trying to be a suburban dad, but he won’t give up his serial killer antics. It creates all kinds of new challenges, but he thinks he can overcome them by learning from the despicable Trinity Killer as played by the great John Lithgow. It results in a pretty classic comic book-y storyline where the “hero’s” double life clash in catastrophic ways.

Dexter thinks he can be this vigilante for good while also being father of the year material, but it becomes increasingly clear that’s not going to be possible. The finale of the season really emphasizes this by holding Dexter accountable for his actions for one of the first times. He is punished for dragging out his time with Trinity and trying to learn from an evil man. As a result, it permanently changes Dexter and the ripple effects of that season are still being felt in shows like Dexter: New Blood and seemingly Dexter: Resurrection as well.

On top of that, this season includes some of the most brilliant episodes of the entire show. Hungry Man, the Thanksgiving episode, is one of the most stressful hours of television I have ever seen and it culminates in one of the most satisfying tension releases when Dexter finally reveals his true self to Arthur on his kitchen floor. Of course, all of this allows for some excellent follow-up episodes that continue to create pressure for both Dexter and the viewer as well.

Not only was Season 4 tense, but it was also incredibly twisty. Close to half of the season goes by before we learn that the Trinity Killer is a church going, charitable family man. It’s a stunning reveal for those who don’t know it’s coming and makes the violent moments we see with him prior to this even more disturbing. That’s not even mentioning the twists with his secret daughter and of course, the jaw-dropping finale.

Ultimately, Dexter Season 4 was so good that it almost hurt the show. It was an extremely good season that generated award buzz for the series, but it stumbled for the next four seasons as it tried to recapture some of that magic. The writers even revisited this storyline in a later season by having Dexter learn that Trinity’s son may be picking up his dad’s dark tendencies. It was an interesting episode, but one that reminded viewers of better days for the show.

While there has been plenty of good TV since this season aired, there’s never been anything that quite matches the specific energy and momentum of Dexter Season 4. All of the stars aligned perfectly and created one of the most impactful 12 episodes of television I have had the pleasure of consuming.