Dexter: Original Sin Reveals the Ice Truck Killer’s Secret Origin Story

Spoilers for Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 are ahead! Dexter: Original Sin has revealed the tragic, secret origin story for Brian Moser AKA the Ice Truck Killer. The original Dexter series is a show that left very few stones unturned during its eight season run. By the time the show concluded, we know just about everything there was to know about Dexter from his first kill to why he feels the need to murder people. While there were a lot of twists and turns throughout the entire show that shed more light on his history, there was still a 15 year gap between when Dexter took another life for the first time and when we meet him in the pilot.

We even see he has a box of trophies, chronicling a history of dozens of kills that happen off-screen. So, when Dexter was presumed dead at the end of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime was interested in find a way to keep the franchise alive in some capacity and a prequel series was born. While there aren’t a ton of huge revelations about Dexter himself in Dexter: Original Sin, it does have a lot of easter eggs and gives the backstory for his entire facade. Why he dumps bodies in the ocean, how he learned about M99, why he uses all that plastic, and so much more. However, all of the big revelations largely revolve around other characters.

Dexter: Original Sin Reveals the Ice Truck Killer’s Origin Story

In Dexter: Original Sin episode 9, titled Blood Drive, we learn a lot about Brian Moser. It was revealed in the previous episode of Dexter: Original Sin that Brian Moser is the NHI Killer, a serial killer who has been slaying different people with various methods. While investigating the case, Harry figured out the killer was Brian, Dexter’s estranged biological brother and future villain. It was a shocking twist as not much was known about Brian Moser prior to his appearance in Dexter season one. All we knew was Dexter and Brian were separated after their mother was chainsawed to death in front of them in a shipping container and beyond that, it has been a mystery.

However, Dexter: Original Sin reveals that separation didn’t happen in the shipping container. In fact, Brian was temporarily in Harry and Doris Morgan’s custody. Feeling guilty over Laura Moser’s death, Harry tries to convince his wife to adopt Dexter and Brian. One day, while Harry is at work, Brian tries to suffocate a newborn Deb with a pillow to stop her from crying. Dorris reacts in horror and asks Harry to confront him, which leads to Brian lashing out in a violent outburst that disturbs the family.

Harry eventually decides that he has a darkness inside of him that can’t be controlled and has him sent into foster care, severing his connection with Dexter. It’s a bit tragic, as Brian only wants to be with his family, but particularly Dexter. Fortunately for Harry, Dexter was so young and traumatized, he had blocked it all out by the time he got older. He is unaware of what really happened to his mom or that he even had a brother at all. Brian, however, never forgot and remained obsessed with reconnecting with Dexter.

Once he started slaying victims, Brian began stalking Dexter and watched him investigate the various crime scenes he was responsible for. And yes, Brian Moser was indeed the man in the restaurant in Dexter: Original Sin‘s second episode. That means that fan theory was indeed correct, despite it feeling far-fetched to some viewers before fans had all the information. However, it seems like Dexter: Original Sin has been trying to tease the Ice Truck Killer all season long with various Easter eggs here and there.

As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of Brian’s appearance in Dexter: Original Sin. With Harry harboring this dark secret amidst a huge investigation, it seems like some kind of confrontation is to be expected in the season finale next week. While Brian is not the main antagonist in Dexter: Original Sin, he is clearly a vital piece of the puzzle. We have no idea if Harry ever interacted with Brian after his childhood, but this show seems to be indicating that Harry was more complicated than fans could’ve ever imagined.