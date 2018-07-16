‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Adds ‘Buffy’ Alum Charisma Carpenter

The cast of 9-1-1 continues to grow with former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter joining the cast for season two.

Carpenter will guest star in the season two premiere as a 9-1-1 caller who gets “stuck between a rock and a hard place” in “the most crazy of ways,” reports TVLine.

Carpenter is best known for playing Cordelia Chase on Buffy The Vampire Slater and Angel. She also played Kendall Casablanas on Veronica Mars and Tegan Walker on Greek. Last year, she appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and had a two-episode stint on Chicago P.D. in 2016. She previously worked with Murphy and Falchuk on Scream Queens in 2015.

The former Buffy star is just one of the many changes fans tuning in for the series will notice right away. Connie Britton, who starred in the first season, only signed on for one year and was replaced by Jennifer Love Hewitt as a new 911 operator for the second season. Ryan Guzman also joined the new season as a firefighter.

However, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Alisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar are all returning for the second season. Recurring stars Corinne Massiah and Marcanthonnee Reis were both promoted to series regulars last month.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear, and centers on the tense experiences of the emergency response team responding to 9-1-1 calls in Los Angeles.

The series was a surprising instant success for Fox, which renewed the show for season two just days after it premiered.

In fact, in an interview with Deadline in March, Murphy teased a possible 9-1-1 spinoff, although that might not come for another year or so.

“For me at least, the network game has been hard to crack, so I’m pretty thrilled with the fact that it has proven to be successful enough that there’s been mention of that at Fox, like what would you do and what would it be,” Murphy said. “I don’t know what the spinoff would be, but we’re talking about it.”

The network is hoping to get even more viewers interested in the series by airing the season two debut on Sunday, Sept. 23 after NFL coverage. It will debut in its regular timeslot on Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, following another surprise hit from last season, The Resident.

