Game of Thrones’ Next Spinoff Will Break a 10-Year Streak & Fix a Major Streaming Problem

HBO is expanding its Game of Thrones franchise, and it is finally fixing one long-running problem. There are ambitious plans for the Westeros-set saga’s spinoffs, led by House of the Dragon, which is gearing up for its third season in 2026 and already has a fourth confirmed for 2028. Looking beyond that, then series based on things like Aegon’s Conquest, and perhaps even sequels, are also on the horizon, and there could be a Thrones show on the air every year into the 2030s.

First up, though, is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While it once again features House Targaryen, this will be a different kind of spinoff. It’s far less epic in scale than Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, as it focuses on a hedge knight, Dunk, and his squire, Egg, on their journeys in Westeros, rather than having dragons, White Walkers, and grand battles for the Iron Throne. However, that doesn’t make it any lesser. There are still great stories and characters here, and some other advantages to it being a smaller show, including its release schedule.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Will Air In Consecutive Years (& That’s Great)

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 hasn’t even aired yet, the show has already been renewed for a second season. Not only that, but HBO has also confirmed Season 2 will release in 2027, with filming expected to commence next year. This is a notable shift in its approach to the franchise: the sophomore outing’s release will be the first time any Game of Thrones show has aired in consecutive years since Thrones Season 7 landed back in 2017.

After that, with the scope of that show also expanding, there were constant breaks: Game of Thrones Season 8 didn’t release until 2019, and then House of the Dragon has had consistent two-year gaps between seasons. This is something that’s been increasingly common in the streaming era. While it has in part been broadly impacted by things like the Covid-19 pandemic and various Hollywood strikes, it has caused frustration not only within this franchise, but others too, such as Stranger Things and Wednesday having three-year gaps between seasons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms isn’t at the same level of production (nor budget) as something like House of the Dragon or Stranger Things, but it’s nonetheless a relief to know it will be back just one year later. That kind of momentum was crucial to Game of Thrones, at least in its early seasons as it was establishing itself, and that’ll be true here too. With Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell, just a young boy in the series, then it’s also important to keep moving so the actor doesn’t age too quickly, which is another of the issues Stranger Things has faced.

Even aside from its release schedule, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is looking like exactly what the Game of Thrones franchise needs. It’ll be lighter in tone, with more moments of levity shown in the trailers, and focus on a different side of Westeros than we’re used to seeing. As well as being based on some of George R.R. Martin’s best work, it’ll be a breath of fresh air for the saga, and that’s important so it doesn’t begin to feel the same, which it’ll need more of as it expands with more shows and into the next decade of stories.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 will debut on HBO and HBO Max on January 18th, 2026.

