Parks & Rec Star Nick Offerman Joins A League of Their Own Reboot

✖

Amazon's updated take on A League of Their Own has officially found its latest star. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will be joining the upcoming live-action series, in the key role of Casey "Dove" Porter, the coach of the series' central All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team. This role was previously filled by Tom Hanks' Jimmy Dugan in the original A League of Their Own film.

Dove is described as a former Cubs pitcher who is brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The character is most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big Major League Baseball star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.

Offerman is best known for his iconic portrayal of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, as well as roles in Devs, Fargo, The Great North, and Making It.

Amazon's A League of Their Own is created by Will Graham and Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, and have the spirit of Marshall’s beloved movie while expanding its lens to explore race and sexuality as the series follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it.

Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado star in the series, which features recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot of the Sony Pictures TV series, which is currently in production in Pittsburgh.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said of the series when it was first announced. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

“Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic," Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, added. "We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe."

What do you think of Nick Offerman joining the cast of the A League of Their Own reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!