A League of Their Own Series Moving Forward at Amazon

Word of a TV series adaptation of the 1992 Penny Marshall film A League of Their Own emerged last year, with Variety confirming today that the series has been picked up by Amazon Studios and is moving forward at the streaming service. The series was co-created by Broad City veterans Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, with Jacobson also starring in the show. Much like the original film, the new show takes place in the early '40s and will chronicle the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, tackling themes of sexuality and race. The original film starred Geena Davis, Lori Petty, and Tom Hanks.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” Jacobson and Graham shared in a statement. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination, and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

Also starring in the series alongside Jacobson are Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Additionally, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field will all be recurring guest stars.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, shared of the endeavor. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, added, “Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic. We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe."

Stay tuned for details on the A League of Their Own TV series.

