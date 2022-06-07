A League of Their Own Teaser Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

✖





A League of Their Own just dropped a brand new trailer for the series on Amazon Video. A lot of people wanted to see what co-creators Arbi Jacobson and Will Graham would do with such classic material. Of course, the show steps into the direct lineage of Penny Marshall's classic 1992 film. Sony Pictures TV is also working with Amazon to bring a new look at the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. New characters will leap into the spotlight as these women try to realize their dream of playing professional baseball. D'Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack, Chante Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado all star. Some recurring guest stars in tow for the series include Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, and Molly Ephraim. Check out the trailer for yourself right here.

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video," Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios said to Deadline when the series was announced. "Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life." Graham and Jacobson added during the announcement. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

Here's the latest description of the Amazon series: "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it."

Are you excited for A League of Their Own? Let us know down in the comments!