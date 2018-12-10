‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Season 3 Trailer Released

The new trailer for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is now out – and you can watch it above!

Fans will be pleased to see this new trailer drop – even if it comes with the bittersweet reminder that his will be A Series of Unfortunate Events final season on Netflix. The new trailer breaks down all the dastardly things that Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) has done, while also setting up the conflict arc for this final season. That conflict sees the VFD undertake its most important mission yet, while Olaf is feeling pressure from his evil compatriots to deliver the Baudelaire fortune.

This new season will adapt the final four books in the series, The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril and The End, with the last book serving as an extended final episode of the Netflix series. Season 3 will also introduce Allison Williams (Girls) as “K” (aka Kit Snicket), who plays a major pivotal role in the final arcs of the books. We’ll also get major new locales like the Hotel Denouement and Olaf Island, while also learning some of the deeper backstory between the Baudelaie family, the Snickets, and Count Olaf himself. Needless to say, there will be quite a few surprises in store for fans who haven’t read the books.

It may be “the end,” but it looks like that ending will be truly an epic one!

“We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books,” Neil Patrick Harris said back in February. “We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked… We’re three seasons all in.”

Men In Black director Barry Sonnenfeld will be stepping in to helm the final episode of the season, and he’s already been out to assure fans that his ending will fit in the spirit of the books:

“When you see The End, you’ll think that it’s what Daniel always had in mind, though it’s not.” Sonnenfeld explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It wraps up in such a strong way that you may think we came up with the idea at the beginning of the first season.”

The final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will debut on January 1st. Not a bad pick for your New Year’s Day marathon, no?