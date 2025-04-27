Cartoon Network Studios Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Special Panel & Major Creators

Cartoon Network Studios might have gone through some big changes over the years under Warner Bros. Animation, but it’s going to be making a big comeback later this Summer with a special panel for its 25th anniversary featuring some of the studio’s most notable creators. Cartoon Network fans have likely seen the channel going through all sorts of big shifts ever since it was brought into the Warner Bros. Animation umbrella that ranged from Cartoon Network’s original website shutting down to the original Cartoon Network Studios building being closed and more. But it’s far from done as a brand under the umbrella.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. Animation has announced their plans for the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this June, and they include some big plans for the Cartoon Network Studios brand as well. It was revealed that along with the rest of their line up, Warner Bros. Animation will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cartoon Network Studios with a special panel “covering the history, future, and enduring legacy” of the studio itself with some big talents joining for the conversation.

Warner Bros. Animation / Cartoon Network Studios

Cartoon Network Studios Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

As detailed by Warner Bros. Animation, Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios is a special panel coming to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that will feature a conversation about the studio’s legacy featuring a slate of creators from across its multiple eras including Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake). Unfortunately, only those in attendance at the festival will be able to see the panel in action itself but it will likely be quite the fruitful conversation.

It goes to further demonstrate that Cartoon Network Studios as a brand identity has yet to disappear completely with Warner Bros. Animation. This was something long time fans of the studio had worried about considering some of the other events that seemed like Cartoon Network was being swept under the rug amidst all of these studio and streaming platform changes of the last few years. But it’s clear that Warner Bros. Animation still understands the importance of working with its creators, and hopefully it means that even more surprising projects could be on the way in the near future.

Cartoon Network

What’s Going On With Cartoon Network?

Cartoon Network as an identity is changing. Because while attention is shifting away from the linear broadcast channel (which is now steering more towards the Adult Swim side of things), Cartoon Network Studios is still being tied to new, yet nostalgic projects. That’s likely where the identity is going to be as these nostalgic efforts like the now in the works The Powerpuff Girls or Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends reboot series, or the new Adventure Time movie, are going to likely continue to showcase that Cartoon Network Studios brand.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake‘s Adam Muto is included in the panel, for example, and is currently in the works on Season 2 of the animated series. While it might be coming to Max instead of Cartoon Network, it’s still going to share those Cartoon Network roots given where the spinoff originally began. So while fans might be scared that Cartoon Network is disappearing due to many of these changes, it’s just that it’s going to look differently than you might expect. It’s just going to take some getting used to for a while.