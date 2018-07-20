Aaron Paul Dressed His Baby as Walter White for SDCC 2018

Aaron Paul’s 5-month-old daughter won the award for most adorable cosplay at San Diego Comic Con.

Aaron Paul’s five-month-old daughter, Story Annabelle Paul, made her SDCC debut during Breaking Bad‘s 10-year reunion panel in San Diego on Thursday, and she easily stole the show when dad Aaron brought her out dressed as a Walter White mini-me.

Story, who Paul welcomed with wife Lauren Parsekian in February, was dressed in a yellow hazmat suit and a respirator mask, just like the ones Walter White and her father’s character, Jesse Pinkman, wore on the popular AMC series. The mini Walter White did not stick around for long, though, eventually being handed off to mom before she had the chance to head down the same criminal path that her father’s character had.

The reunion panel, which was moderated by comedian Bill Burr, featured creator Vince Gilligan, Paul, Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skylar White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Shrader), RJ Mitte (Walter Jr.), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring).

Although Cranston dashed hope for a Breaking Bad revival possibly being on the horizon, something that fans have been hoping for ever since the 2013 series finale, Gilligan offered hope that fans will eventually see the characters reprised on prequel series Better Call Saul.

“I think there’s an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up…[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of Better Call Saul,” he teased.

In the days leading up to San Diego Comic Con, Gilligan heavily teased that the two series were converging and that crossovers would be happening.

“We have a subplot that very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White. I can’t wait for folks to see that,” Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly. “I picture two giant circles moving together, converging into an ever-largening Venn diagram, and that Venn diagram represents the overlap between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. That area of overlap is getting larger and larger.”

Fans got their first glimpse of that overlap in the first official trailer for Better Call Saul Season 4, which saw brief glimpses of Breaking Bad alums Lydia Rodarte-Quayle, “The Cousins” Leonel and Marco Salamanca, and Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul Season 4 premieres on Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.