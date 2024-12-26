Abbott Elementary & Always Sunny Crossover Photos Tease a Big Change for One Major Character

Charlie Day may be set to take on a new role in new photos for the crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While both shows currently air on competing networks — Abbott Elementary on ABC and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX — that isn’t going to stop them from bringing the two casts together. Abbott and Always Sunny will each host an episode in the two-episode crossover that premieres in the new year. If you want a sneak peek at some of the interactions, you’ve come to the right place. And speaking of teases, Always Sunny‘s Charlie may be a new staff member at Abbott Elementary.

ABC released photos for “Volunteers,” the ninth episode in Abbott Elementary Season 4. It’s the first part in the crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and features the cast of the latter inside the hallways at Abbott. Charlie Day appears in a good amount of the photos, teasing a significant role for the co-owner of Paddy’s Pub. Could Charlie have a job at Abbott Elementary? While that could be possible, the more likely answer is Charlie is one of the many volunteers that are coming to help out the Philadelphian school. If you look closely, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito are all wearing the same visitor badge around their necks.

You can check out all of the Abbott Elementary/It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episodes below.

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) LISA ANN WALTER, CHRIS PERFETTI, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHARLIE DAY

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, KAITLIN OLSON

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHARLIE DAY

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) DANNY DEVITO

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) CHARLIE DAY

Disney/Gilles Mingasson) GLENN HOWERTON

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) ROB MCELHENNEY, JANELLE JAMES

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) KAITLIN OLSO

The creators and stars behind Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia spoke about their upcoming crossover earlier in the year. “We will be doing an interesting crossover this season,” Quinta Brunson told Variety. “I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it.”

“It was very fun,” Kaitlin Olson said about filming the Abbott Elementary crossover episode, adding, “And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

Abbott Elementary executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that Charlie’s character will have a “pretty significant storyline” in the episode. They also admitted that the idea of a crossover was initially “kind of a joke” as the shows are “a real tonal mishmash.

“But then Rob [McElhenney] and Charlie [Day] came to our writers room and we hashed out some real broad stroke ideas,” Shumacker said. “From there, we emailed back and forth beat sheets and then an outline. They were super game for everything. All those concerns that we had about the tones of the shows butting against each other were alleviated the second we started filming with Charlie.”

The first part of the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover airs Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.