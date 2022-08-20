



Abbott Elementary has a new streaming home. This week, it was announced that the ABC sitcom would also be streaming on HBO Max starting today. Hulu had been the place to find Quinta Brunson's beloved comedy during the first season run. But, a deal was brokered to have it in multiple places. It's a moment of good news for HBO Max after a turbulent week for the streamer. Abbott Elementary snagged some awards from Television Critics Association and fans continue to support the documentary-style sitcom loudly on social media. As one of the big winners of the last year on broadcast TV, there will be a ton of viewers lining up to binge the first season before the second salvo of episodes premieres on ABC later this year. So, now people will have the choice to run through the series on HBO Max or on Hulu.

Tyler James Williams also stars inn the show and he sat down with Variety to talk about The Office's impact on their show. "It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams began. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling," he added. "It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

ABC has a description for Abbott Elementary's first season: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

