Abbott Elementary Wins Best New Series and Program of the Year at Television Critics Awards

Abbott Elementary continues to establish itself as one of the biggest forces in all of television. Not only has it been a hit in the ratings and on streaming since its debut, but the critics have been behind Abbott in full force. Abbott Elementary boasts incredible reviews heading into its second season, earned a horde of Emmy nominations, and has now taken home quite a few Television Critics Awards.

The winners of this year's Television Critics Awards were announced this weekend, and Abbott Elementary won four different categories from five nominations. Abbott Elementary won the biggest award of the show, taking home Program of the Year, in addition to Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Star Quinta Brunson also won the award for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Created by Brunson, Abbott Elementary has renewed the popularity of the mockumentary style sitcom, made popular by shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Given the style, and a will-they-won't-they relationship at its center, Abbott Elementary has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Emmy-winning Office series. Star Tyler James Williams doesn't mind the comparison, as it proves they must be doing something right.

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams told Variety earlier this year. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC for its second season in September.