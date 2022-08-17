Abbott Elementary Releases Season 2 First Look





Abbott Elementary just gave fans a first look at Season 2 of the wildly-popular sitcom. Created by Quinta Brunson, the ABC comedy got nominated for a ton of awards. The unquestioned champion is back for Season 2 and the teachers are walking in strong. A new promo made by the network sees Brunson striding down the block with Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Chris Perfetti. Each actor is playing to character perfectly, and there's a hysterical bit with James trying to open the door to the school. For Season 2, fans will be delighted to know that the series will be getting 22 episodes this time around. The first season only had 13, but the dramatic response to Abbott led to the increased order. Things have been building for months now as Brunson is recognized for her achievement with many fans following her since the web comedy skit days. Check out the new promo for yourself down below!

Williams actually talked about the show's impact and those comparisons to The Office in a recent interview with Variety. Anytime one of these sitcoms uses that documentary style, the show is going to come up.

🎶 #AbbottElementary's back again...with a little season two swaaag 🎶 Don't miss the season premiere Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/cb52C95CxB — Abbott Elementary Returns Sept 21 🎒 (@AbbottElemABC) August 17, 2022

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams said. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling," he continued. "It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

ABC provided a synopsis of Abbott Elementary's first season: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

