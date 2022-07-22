Abbott Elementary Season 2 Will Be Nearly Twice as Long as Season 1

Abbott Elementary, one of the biggest new TV hits of the last year, is returning for a second season this fall. ABC is moving the acclaimed comedy to Modern Family's former time slot on Wednesday nights, signaling a strong belief that the series will be a comedy anchor in the lineup moving forward. Additionally, it looks like ABC is upping the episode order for Abbott Elementary in a big way this time around.

According to a new report from Deadline, Abbott Elementary has gotten a full-season order from ABC heading into Season 2. Season 1 was only 13 episodes in length, premiering in the winter and running through the spring. Season 2 of Abbott Elementary will have a total of 22 episodes, meaning that it will air in both the fall and the spring.

Created by series star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary has renewed the popularity of the mockumentary style sitcom, made popular by shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Given the style, and a will-they-won't-they relationship at its center, Abbott Elementary has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Emmy-winning Office series. Star Tyler James Williams doesn't mind the comparison, as it proves they must be doing something right.

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams told Variety earlier this year. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

Are you excited for Abbott Elementary Season 2? Let us know in the comments!