Abbott Elementary Halloween Episode Includes Avengers: Infinity War Gag





Abbott Elementary had a sly Avengers: Infinity War reference that some viewers picked up on. On Twitter, @itsjustanx shared a hysterical side-by-side of Scarlett Witch watching Thanos grab the Infinity Stones right out of Vision's head with this week's episode. It's hysterical to see Lisa Ann Walter in the Marvel costume, but the comics nods during the episode didn't stop there. A great Storm cosplay took center stage during the episode too. ABC made sure to highlight these nods in the press images for the Halloween Special. You can check out how silly it got right here down below!

Quinta Brunson hinted that there would be some more guest stars in store for Season 2. "I think they are people who are exciting to me, and obscure and odd and weird, and I can't wait for people to be surprised by them," she told Entertainment Weekly. "So, I just think people should just look forward to more. Just, you never know who's going to show up, and I think it'll never be who you expect."

Halloween's Other Stars on Abbott Elementary

"When you've reached the level of fame and success that Quinta and I have, you have people for that," Gritty explained to Variety. "Her people reached out to my people. Of course I'm a fan ... It's comedy, it's Philly and it's school. I love two of those things!.. Some, less experienced actors, have described the challenges of playing yourself on camera. I can't relate. Truly, I found it refreshing that Hollywood didn't try to get some C-lister like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play me at a discount. I stuck to the script but of course added some of my Gritty charm we all know and love."

ABC dropped a description for Abbott Elementary: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

