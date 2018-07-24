ABC Announces ‘Modern Family’ Season 10 Premiere Date

ABC has announced the date to Modern Family‘s 10th, and possible final season.

The family comedy will return with new episodes Wednesday, September 26 at its usual 9 p.m. timeslot, along with the rest of the Wednesday comedy lineup, which includes The Goldbergs, American Housewife and new series Single Parents. The night will also see the premiere of new drama series A Million Little Things.

With the upcoming tenth season, Modern Family will arrive at the end of its latest multi-season renewal deal, and while discussions have reportedly started to keep the show going beyond this TV season, it could be the end of the line for TV’s favorite family.

The comedy’s co-creator Steven Levitan has said in the past “the plan is to end [the series] at 10.” However, with Disney buying 20th Century Fox, the company that produces the series, the decision could change as the acquisition would eliminate expensive licensing fees.

“The answer is, I don’t know,” Levitan told THR in May about whether the Disney deal would pave the way for additional seasons of Modern Family. “I thought it made sense to do that, but there has been some whispers and some wondering, and so it was never definitive. But we’re going to get into it, I expect, relatively soon.”

There is also speculation Netflix might be trying to sign Levitan and co-creator/co-showrunner Christopher Lloyd, whose deals with 20th Century Fox expired in May.

“I’m open to the best opportunity,” Levitan said in May when asked if he would leave 20th for Netflix. “I don’t know what it’s going to be going forward, and that’s the big unknown. That is a giant question mark for people like me. What would it actually look like? Who would I be working with? I’m waiting for more clarity on that. It’s been a wonderful experience, and I wouldn’t even be thinking about it at all if everything wasn’t changing right now.”

Levitan made headlines in June when he announced he would not re-up his deal with Fox a day after he had tweeted he was disgusted to work for the company following a controversial statement by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere,” he wrote, as reported by Deadline.

Whether this is the last season of the beloved comedy or not, Modern Family will be back with new episodes Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.