ABC Passes on Whiskey Cavalier Renewal

A day after it was learned ABC was considering reversing its decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier, series creator David Hemingson reports the Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan-led series is “fully and finally cancelled.”

“Friends: I just got the sad news that @ABCNetwork has passed. #WhiskeyCavalier has been fully and finally cancelled,” Hemingson tweeted Friday. “Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support.”

In a subsequent tweet, Hemingson continued, “It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile.”

The freshman series was cancelled May 12. It was later learned ABC and producers Warner Bros. Television could not reach a compromise over the show’s future and that the spy action comedy would be shopped to other outlets or platforms, where it could potentially continue past its just finished first season.

“It was a tough decision, it was the last decision we made,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said during Disney’s upfront press conference May 14.

“We thought we gave it very strong launch in spring. But we lost audience. We felt the biggest opportunity was to try something new. We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

“We love y’all, we love this show, we love each other. We made a strong show that every last one of us can be proud of,” star Tyler James Williams wrote in a May 12 tweet aimed at Whiskey‘s viewership, who rallied behind a social media effort hoping to see the cult favorite renewed during the continue-or-cancel season.

“Thank you for fighting for us as hard as you did. Saw and appreciate it all. Never the end. Until next time.”

When addressing the series’ cancellation in a video published to Instagram, Foley said the move was a “tough call” for Disney-owned ABC.

“It’s okay. Ultimately they decided not to go with us,” Foley said.

“We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. The experience we’ve had here in Prague … has been wonderful for us and our family. We have made friends that we will keep forever, and I don’t know, onto the next. Thank you guys for those who watched, thanks for watching.”

Cohan was also quick to comment, writing on Twitter, “Dear @WhiskeyCav Fans, I had so much fun with you guys on our #WhiskeyWednesday tweet parties… I truly appreciate the love and support you’ve given us. And to our amazing cast and crew, thank you for bringing this show to life! I love you guys so, so much.”