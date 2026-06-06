Live-Action Toph Shows Off in New Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on Season 2 with Netflix, and a new trailer is showing off even more of Toph’s live-action debut. Avatar: The Last Airbender made its live-action series debut with the streamer two years ago, and was such a major hit that Netflix quickly confirmed that they would be continuing with both a second and third season. Adapting more of the classic animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is going to be showing off more of the Earth Kingdom after the Fire Nation started their takeover.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will see Aang trying to take on much more of his Avatar duties now that he needs to learn Earthbending. This will see him cross paths with his Earthbending teacher, Toph (Miya Cech), and now fans have gotten a much fuller look at how the fan-favorite character is making their way to live action thanks to a cool new trailer. Showing off new footage and behind the scenes updates, you can check out the new look at Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 below.

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Come Out?

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will be , but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for as of the time of this writing. Miya Cech will be making her highly anticipated debut as Toph, and this new trailer reveals more of the processes behind how she actually brought the character to life. She won’t be the only new face we’ll see in the coming season either as other new members of the cast include Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, and more.

Further new additions to the cast include Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama. They’ll be joined by returning faces Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

What’s Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix?

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Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3 has already wrapped filming as of the time of this writing, and is currently in production for a release in the near future. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the final season, but it will likely continue to adapt the final season of the animated series for its own events. But when it comes to how much of the animated series makes it into the new show, it might be much less than fans hope for.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Executive producer Christine Boylan revealed that some of the animated series events couldn’t be worked into the Netflix series, “There are so many adventures that exist in the animated series that we couldn’t put in the show,” Boylan began. “A lot of it falls in between seasons, and it can happen even in between episodes.”

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