Disney Star Wants an Animated Revival For Beloved Series

Disney has created some of the biggest animated movies of all time, but the silver screen isn’t the only screen that the entertainment studio has taken over. In the past, the production house has helped create fan-favorite television series that might not have hit the same heights as Lion King or Lilo & Stitch, but they still have a passionate fanbase to this day. Most recently, one voice actor who helped bring a Disney Channel original series to life is hoping for a revival. With many animated series receiving resurrections in recent years, we might just see Dante Basco’s dream come true.

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At a recent event, voice actor Dante Basco confirmed that he would love to see American Dragon: Jake Long be brought back to the screen. Ending in 2007, the series has been out of the limelight for nearly two decades, but this isn’t dissuading Basco, “I think Jake’s an underappreciated character for a certain generation. A lot of guys grew up with him and me too, so I kind of wanna start doing some things to shed some light on my guy.” Considering the events of the final episode, we have to imagine that an American Dragon revival would see some serious changes to Jake’s life if it were made a reality.

The American Dragon Must Live On

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For those who aren’t familiar with this series, it ran for two seasons with fifty-two episodes to its name, following the titular character as he discovered his dragon-esque bloodline and fought crime with said abilities. Thanks to his mother’s part in a family of dragons, Jake can transform into a dragon himself, which is a fact that his father is not aware of. Luckily, if you didn’t have the chance to check out the series originally, both seasons are available to stream on Disney+ here.

Ironically enough, in 2023, Basco hinted at the idea that a revival might still be in the cards. Specifically, the voice actor stated that he had “just run into the creators of the show not too long ago and we’re supposed to have drinks to talk about that. We’ll see. I certainly have some ideas. I want to see Jake grown up as a young adult and become a magical protector of New York City.”

If you need a refresher, American Dragon: Jake Long ended in a major way, as Jake’s father discovered both the secret of his son and wife. Luckily, the dad of the dragon took this news in stride, which could be the same for Rose. Throughout the series, Jake has a crush with his fellow animated character, a dragon slayer who would often be at odds with the American Dragon. With the two settling their differences and starting a relationship, a revival could further expand on this partnership. Unfortunately, an actual revival has yet to be confirmed, though even twenty years since its finale, it is still possible that Jake Long could make a comeback.

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