Adam Sandler Debuts Quarantine Song on Late Show with Jimmy Fallon

The threat of the new coronavirus continues to threaten the world, so people are staying home in order to help flatten the curve. Many businesses have been shut down, and Hollywood is no exception. With people unable to go to work, some talk show hosts have been conducting their shows from home, including Jimmy Fallon. The comedian has been keeping fans busy on social media, and he’s been having video calls with celebrity guests.

Yesterday, Fallon chatted with Adam Sandler, the comedic actor who recently received critical acclaim for his role in Uncut Gems. Sandler is also known for performing silly songs and sang a little ditty about the current coronavirus pandemic that was written by Dan Bulla.

The new song praises doctors and nurses with lines like, “Doctors brought us into this world as babies, doctors take good care of your grandma…” and “nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while doctors are smoking on the roof…” The song gives a shoutout to people all over the world, adding, “God bless Italian doctors in Italy and all the Spanish doctors in Spain. And god bless Chinese doctors in China, and also Chinese doctors in America.” The song jokes that things need to be resolved and that medical professionals need our help because, “Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we give them the supplies that they need, and I hope they save us soon, cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

The song even lists things they need and some important reasons why we need life to get back to normal soon: “We gotta build some more ventilators and get some more masks. We gotta do it now, so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.” Finally, Sandler sings some advice and pays tribute to an important person in his life: “Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands,” he sings.” “Find a cure for this ****, cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.” You can watch the full song in the video above.

The quarantine song is fun while also displaying a strong message. We’re willing to bet it won’t receive the same backlash another celebrity song got a couple of weeks ago. In case you missed it, Gal Gadot gathered a group of celebrities together to sing “Imagine,” but the Internet wasn’t having it.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.