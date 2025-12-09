Adult Swim to Lose One of Its Biggest Series in 2025

Adult Swim has become a programming juggernaut with some of its fan-favorite original series, with the likes of Rick And Morty and Smiling Friends confirmed for quite a few new seasons in the future. While the Cartoon Network programming block might create several unique tales, it has also housed animated classics for years. Shows like Family Guy, King of the Hill, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers are just a few examples of the shows that made the leap from Fox to Cartoon Network, but it appears as though one major show is about to wrap its Adult Swim run. Be prepared, Planet Express fans, because some changes are in the works.

Futurama has had a long and sometimes troubled history on Cartoon Network, first debuting on Adult Swim in 2003. Thanks to the cable push, the story following Fry, Leela, Bender, and their package-delivering cohorts was able to see quite a few resurrections following its original series finale on Fox. Futurama would leave Adult Swim in 2007, only to make a comeback years later in 2021. Unfortunately, it appears as though the Planet Express is leaving Cartoon Network once again, and fans only have a few weeks to enjoy the series on the cable network. Futurama will leave Cartoon Network on Friday, December 26th, the day after Christmas, following a trend of Hulu pulling its series from the platform as it had done so earlier this year with King of the Hill.

What Will Replace Futurama?

So, what will take over for Futurama on Adult Swim now that the schedule time is wide open? None other than Home Movies, the ’90s series that first aired on UPN, but eventually found popularity thanks to Cartoon Network. Aired as one of the earliest series to be a part of the experimental programming block at the time, creator Brendon Small would go on to create some legendary series for Adult Swim. Perhaps the biggest was Metalocalypse, the heavy-metal series that introduced the world to Dethklok with four seasons and specials to its name.

As for the future of Futurama, Bender fans should breathe a sigh of relief as the fourteenth season of the long-running animated series has already been confirmed. Set to arrive next year, the animated show hasn’t confirmed that a fifteenth season is in the works, but the cast is crossing their fingers that this is far from the Planet Express’ last mission. Earlier this year, we spoke with the cast about the potential future of Futurama, with actor Billy West sharing his thoughts, “I always say we are hopeful waiting to hear if they want to pick it up again for another season, and if they want to do that, I’m so there. And if not, I’m going to run away. I’m going to go traveling the world. What’s left of it.”

