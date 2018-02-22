‘Adventure Time’ Returning In March With New Episodes

Fans can finally mark their calendars, as it is almost time to return to the world of Adventure Time.

Cartoon Network’s Emmy award-winning series is returning with four all-new back to back episodes this March. Things kick off with “Blenanas“, which has Finn attempting to prove himself as a writer. The new episode airs Sunday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there is a way that fans can see the episodes even earlier. You can catch Finn and Jake in their four new episodes starting on Friday, March 9 on the Cartoon Network app and on Video on Demand. You can watch a new clip from Blenanas in the video above, and new images can be found in the gallery.

Fans will also have the chance to check out new episodes from several other Cartoon Network series, including Apple and Onion!, Craig of the Creek, OK K.O.!, Let’s Be Heroes, Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Unikitty!, as well as a new special for Teen Titans Go!.

New episodes of Apple & Onion! release on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. starting with “Tips,” in which Apple and Onion search for a way to ride a hot air balloon. That is followed by “Falafel’s Fun Day,” in which Apple and Onion try to convince their friend Falafel to stay in the big city.

Craig of the Creek, created by Steven Universe writers Ben Levin and Matt Burnett, launches on Friday, March 30 at 6:25 p.m. (ET/PT). Two back to back episodes kick off with “Itch to Explore,” and join Craig and his pals as they face the treacherous Poison Ivy Grove.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7248]

Later in March fans can catch a half-hour special of Teen Titans Go!, as well as premieres of OK K.O.!, Let’s Be Heroes, Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball and Unikitty!. All of these new episodes will be available on the Cartoon Network app and VOD. Just a small sidenote, but viewers will be required to log in with their username and password given to them by their TV service provider to access unlimited content on the Cartoon Network app.