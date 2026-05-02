With Just 3 Episodes Left, I’m Officially Worried About The Boys’ Ending

There are only three episodes of The Boys Season 5 left, and I’m officially worried about the Prime Video series’ ending. The Boys is known for its gritty subversion of superhero stories, and it has spent the last four seasons using that to deliver biting but hilarious social. Season 5 is tasked with bringing its story to a close after seven years, which means someone will (ideally) need to defeat Homelander. We’ll also have to learn what becomes of Butcher and The Boys team. It’s a lot to cover, and after the first five episodes of The Boys Season 5, I’m starting to get concerned.

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Although The Boys Season 5 has done well with certain things — from not allowing Gen V’s characters to overshadow the main plot to wrapping A-Train’s and Firecracker’s arcs — its ability to stick the landing remains up in the air. Recent installments have been generally strong, especially the latest, which contained the much-anticipated Supernatural reunion. However, they’ve yet to convince me that The Boys won’t join the long list of TV shows with disappointing finales (and the Prime Video series itself has even hinted at that possibility).

The Boys Season 5 Doesn’t Feel Like It’s Ending in 3 Episodes

Image via Prime Video

The Boys Season 5 is delivering great episodes individually, but it doesn’t feel like the Prime Video series is approaching its conclusion. Despite Homelander’s regime making the show’s universe worse than it’s ever been, recent chapters lack the urgency you’d expect leading up to his defeat. Antony Starr’s character himself is spiraling, but it doesn’t actually feel as though he’s in any real danger. There are still too many questions surrounding Butcher’s supe virus and the V1 that could prevent it from working on its target. If either of those serums are let loose, it’s possible the final three episodes could start to heat up. Right now, it’s very much a calm before the storm, however, and it’s making it feel like there’s more of the show than there really is.

I question The Boys‘ ability to raise the stakes significantly in just three more hours, and that’s not accounting for all the storylines it needs to wrap up on top of its main conflict. There are so many main and supporting characters whose arcs need proper endings, and it’ll be a challenge to do them all justice in three regular-length installments. We need closure for Butcher’s feud with Homelander, yes, but we also need to see what becomes of the other members of The Boys and The Seven. And for those who survive, it’ll be crucial to see how their relationships fare after all is said and done.

It doesn’t help that Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy has become such a critical part of Season 5. Although he’s one of the best additions to The Boys‘ cast, he’s also making the story feel more unfocused than it should. Now, The Boys team doesn’t just need to take down Homelander. They also need to grapple with the other hugely powerful supe in the room — and the likelihood that something just as bad will take Homelander’s and Soldier Boy’s places, just as Stan Edgar promises.

Gen V’s Cancellation Makes More Even More Worried for The Main Show’s Ending

In addition to all the ground The Boys needs to cover — which will already prove challenging — the series now has extra pressure heading into its last few episodes. Given Gen V‘s recently announced cancellation, the main show will need to give the spinoff’s characters somewhat satisfying send-offs as well. But as it hasn’t even brought them in yet, the likelihood of it balancing them with its main players is dubious at best. It’s a good thing that the series isn’t overshadowing its preexisting characters and storylines with its Gen V newcomers. However, the series are connected enough that The Boys does need to make the spinoff’s journey feel worthwhile. And at this rate, it’s hard to see how they’ll fit into the bigger picture seamlessly.

I Haven’t Lost All Hope for The Boys’ Series Finale Yet

Image via Prime Video

Despite all my reservations heading into The Boys‘ final episodes, I’m not completely hopeless about the show’s ending. There’s a lot it needs deal with, but the Prime Video is doing a decent enough job with this outing’s material so far. Things aren’t progressing as quickly as I thought they would, but the characters whose arcs are finished receive strong farewells. A-Train’s redemption brings his story full circle, and Firecracker’s fate is far more powerful than anyone expected.

Additionally, the series is clearly attempting to strike the right balance in all its endeavors. Its Supernatural reunion offers just enough of a nod to the prior series without being distracting, and its lack of Gen V keeps the focus where it needs to be. Seeing how the creators are handling such things gives me hope that they’ll effectively juggle whatever they need to in the remaining installments. I’ve been burned before, but I’m cautiously optimistic that The Boys‘ series finale will overcome the obstacles it’s facing.

Are you worried about The Boys’ ending, or do you think it will stick the landing? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!