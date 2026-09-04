After 20 Years of Fancasting, Ben Barnes Addresses Sirius Black Potential With Harry Potter Reboot

Although Harry Potter fans are largely excited about HBO’s reboot series, there is one Harry Potter project that audiences have long wanted to see and are seemingly never going to get, and that’s a series (or some other project) on the Marauders—the friend group comprising James Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and Sirius Black. Although audiences never really got to see the group’s friendship on screen, barring a few very sparse flashbacks of them doing things like tormenting a young Severus Snape, this group has captivated fans for literal decades now. In fact, fans have become so obsessed with these characters and hopeful about a potential series focused on them that there have long been fancasts just dedicated to who should be in the roles if they ever truly hit the screen.

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Sadly, it seems there was, for a time, a plan to develop a Marauders series, which no doubt would have been a dream come true for many fans, but unfortunately, reports indicate that the project was scrapped by Warner Bros. With that context, it unfortunately feels less likely than ever that the Marauders series could eventually happen in some capacity. Not all hope is necessarily lost, though. While the show fans have been envisioning for years might never come to be, one of the most popular fancasts within the fanbase, Ben Barnes as Sirius Black, could actually be a possibility in light of the reboot series. And now, Barnes himself has addressed the possibility in a new interview.

Ben Barnes Is Well Aware of the Fancast, But He Has a Good Point (& a Promising Response)

Speaking with Us Magazine, Ben Barnes revealed that he does indeed know about the Sirius Black fancasting and is a fan of the Harry Potter books. “You wouldn’t believe the amount of Harry Potter books I’ve signed or Gryffindor scarves I’ve been given as gifts. The amount of, sort of, fan fiction that I’ve been drafted into very enthusiastically is incredible, and this is something that’s been going on…it’s been going on for twenty years that people have been very kindly saying that they would have liked me to have played a young version of this Sirius Black character in Harry Potter,” Barnes said of his awareness of fans’ hopes.

However, the actor pointed out something important about this fancast, adding, “It’s been going on so long that I am now the age of the actual character in the books.” While this sadly means he couldn’t play Sirius Black of the Marauders, it does open up the possibility that he could now step into the role that fans have wanted to see him play for decades, as he could theoretically be considered for HBO’s reboot. About that possibility, Barnes said, “I feel like it would be a disservice to the millions of people who have messaged me, it’s probably twelve people, but it would be a disservice to them and all the years they’ve put into it to say that if they approached me about it, I wouldn’t want to be involved.”

Barnes also said that he hasn’t spoken to anyone in an official capacity “yet,” but this response was nevertheless very promising, and it could very well mean Harry Potter fans eventually getting Barnes as Sirius Black after years of waiting (even if it’s not quite the way they pictured).