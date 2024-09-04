Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn Reveals Most Important Aspect of Following WandaVision

In just a matter of weeks, audiences will be treated to the premiere of Agatha All Along, the latest Disney+ series set within the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series serves as a sequel of sorts to the Emmy-nominated WandaVision, chronicling the continued adventures of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) with a larger supernatural bent than the previous series. While speaking to ComicBook ahead of Agatha All Along's debut, Hahn credited returning series creator Jac Schaefferwith continuing to craft a new path for her take on the character.

"Well, one of the biggest was that it was Jac Schaeffer, because she created all of that," Hahn explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "She kind of created this iteration of Agatha, because she's all over the place comics-wise, and touches on so many worlds. And so, that creation of this Agatha was so beautifully crafted by her. But it was very important, to both of us, that it honored Westview and the world of Westview, and also started in reality of what would happen next. And so, it's really about her gaining, not even her powers back, but them changing. She shifts."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

