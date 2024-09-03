Agatha All Along Producer Confirms Vision Series Will “Pick Up After The Events of WandaVision”

The Disney+ corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to take shape, according to the producer of Agatha All Along. The series features the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, the evil witch who was the antagonist in WandaVision. It was the first Marvel Studios series developed for Disney+ and brought back Wanda Maximoff and Vision, after the latter died in Avengers: Infinity War. While we have Agatha All Along to look forward to this month, a series starring Vision is already in the pipeline, and it will have connections to WandaVision.

ComicBook spoke to Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos ahead of the series release on Disney+. When asked what is on Livanos’ plate after she’s done with Agatha All Along, she teased her work on what’s being referred to as Vision Quest.

“Well, I can say that, and I think this has been… I’m looking around for confirmation. I think it’s been announced that Vision Quest is in development,” Livanos said. “So I’ll be lucky and thrilled to be back on that. Very early days though. But we’ll pick up after the events of WandaVision as well.” For those that don’t remember, WandaVision ended with White Vision gaining the memories of the original and flying off to places unknown, most likely to digest everything it learned. Vision Quest will probably follow White Vision as he looks to carve a new path for himself as a hero.

James Spader returning as Ultron for Marvel’s Vision Series

In a surprise move, it’s being reported that James Spader will reprise his voice role as the villain Ultron in Vision Quest. Fans last heard James Spader as Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he was the main antagonist against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Ultron was ultimately killed by Vision at the end of the movie, but any comic book fan knows that there’s always a way around death, and Spader and Ultron appear to be on the rebound.

A spinoff focused on Bettany’s White Vision was first reported to be in the works in 2022. WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer was reportedly assembling a writers’ room, only for Schaefer to instead run the Agatha All Along spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the Westview witch. In 2023, listings on the Writers’ Guild of America website revealed that Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and Peter Cameron (Moon Knight) were among the writers tapped for that version of the show, but it’s unclear if they’re still involved with Matalas’ Vision series.

What is Agatha All Along about?

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Agatha All Along premieres September 18th on Disney+.