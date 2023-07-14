Kathryn Hahn Teases Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Will Be "Delicious"

Marvel Studios has been hard at work developing projects for film and television, and they have only released two films and one TV series for the year so far. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lead the charge on the film side, while the ongoing Secret Invasion series is at the forefront on the streaming side. Fans have been looking towards Marvel Studios' future projects, and one of the most interesting ones has to be the recently filmed Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, and we will get to see what the witch has been up to since WandaVision. Not much is known about the series, but Hahn has been teasing it for quite some time now. In a new interview with Deadline, Hahn teased Agatha: Coven of Chaos by calling the series "delicious".

"I have no idea. I'm just an eager, eager audience member waiting to see," Hahn said about the release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. "I love her so much. I mean, she's a witch, so what could be more delicious? And especially on the heels of this very profound and deep dive [in Tiny Beautiful Things] to be able to jump into something that was surprisingly a deep, a deep and profound dive as well was really an exciting, really difficult, but incredible year."

What's Happening in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

It will be a little hard to guess what may happen in Agatha: Coven of Chaos as Marvel Studios is keeping plot details safely stored away in the same room they keep their K.E.V.I.N. robot stored and a bunch of the character names are being kept with the same secrecy. One things for sure, Kathryn Hahn's beloved villain will be taking center stage for every bit of mystical mayhem. While recently appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, Hahn boasted about how big the cast was. Agatha: Coven of Chaos features a lineup of almost every comedic actor and actress in the industry. Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Eric Andre, and possibly Sacha Baron Cohen are all set to appear in the series. This all should increase hype levels for the upcoming Disney+ series.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," the actress explained to the host, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently in production and no release date has been released. Stay tuned for more updates on Agatha: Coven of Chaos as we learn it!

What do you think about Kathryn Hahn's comments? Are you excited for the upcoming Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!