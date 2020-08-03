Former Marvel Star James D'Arcy Wants to Direct a Marvel Movie

✖

James D'Arcy wants his shot at directing an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the press tour to promote his directorial debut Made in Italy, D'Arcy didn't shoot down the idea of joining the MCU as a filmmaker. The actor appeared on-screen as Edwin Jarvis in two seasons of Agent Carter and a cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

"I mean, I'm not going to say no to that," D'Arcy told FandomWire. Made in Italy is the actor's first time in the director's chair, a movie featuring a script he also wrote. It stars Liam Neeson and Michael Richardson and is expected to hit limited theaters later this week from Lionsgate.

D'Arcy made history as he ended up being the first actor to appear first on television before popping up in a Marvel Studios movie. Last year, the Russo Brothers revealed why the made it so that the actor could appear in the blockbuster. "Because we love James," the directors said of the actor's cameo in a Reddit AMA. "Also, because Markus and McFeely were instrumental in engineering that show, and because I directed one of the episodes. It seemed appropriate."

Since running for two seasons on ABC, Agent Carter has become a cult classic of sorts with fans, who continue pushing Marvel to bring back both D'Arcy and Hayley Atwell for another season to wrap up dangling plot threads.

“From your lips to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger’s ears. I don’t know,” Endgame co-writer and Agent Carter co-creator Stephen McFeely said of a potential revival earlier this year. “It was an expensive show. You’re doing period as well as you can in Los Angeles. I don’t know how big the fanbase is, but what it is is really dedicated. And we love the character. So I don’t know, I just don’t know.”

Both seasons of Agent Carter, as well as Avengers: Endgame, are now streaming on Disney+. Made in Italy is due for release on August 7th.

