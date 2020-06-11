Agents of SHIELD: New Behind-the-Scenes Photos Feature 1950s Fashion, Patton Oswalt, and More

✖

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD saw the team travel to 1955 to continue their quest of stopping the Chronicoms from altering the past. The team met up with Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj), and the preview for next week's episode teases some major drama for the characters as they continue living in the 1950s. Considering the cast gets to have fun stepping into the past, it's no surprise some of them have been sharing wonderful behind-the-scenes photos. Yesterday, Clark Gregg (Coulson) and Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Yo-Yo) shared some fun photos from this week's episode as well as a hilarious image of Patton Oswalt from (presumably) an early episode.

“BTS from tonight’s episode of #Agentsofshield with the incomparable @lil_henstridge,” Gregg posted yesterday. “This. Was. So. FUN!!!!!!,” Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma) replied. Check out the first BTS image below:

View this post on Instagram BTS from tonight’s episode of #Agentsofshield with the incomparable @lil_henstridge A post shared by Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) on Jun 10, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT

“More BTS from tonight’s #agentsofshield @chloebennet @lil_henstridge,” Gregg added. Check out the 1950s styles below:

View this post on Instagram More BTS from tonight’s #agentsofshield @chloebennet @lil_henstridge A post shared by Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) on Jun 10, 2020 at 10:08pm PDT

Next, Cordova-Buckley posted some beautiful shots from the episode’s production, and even included a photo of Ming-Na Wen (May). Check it out:

Loved shooting this episode. Got to work with my girls @MingNa , writer by @NoraZuckerman , and director Nina López ... 🙏🏽🤍#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/VCHm8BhKCk — Natalia Cordova (@YOSOYCORDOVA) June 11, 2020

Finally, Cordova-Buckley geared up for last night’s episode by sharing a hilarious photo of Patton Oswalt, who just returned to the series as a Koenig for the first time since season four.

Many people are hoping Peggy Carter will turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time. Although, based on this week's episode, we're not getting our hopes up. However, showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

